Zenit is the largest club in Russia with the largest army of fans, and St. Petersburg is the most European city, Stanislav Kritsyuk reports – Football

Goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk conveyed his emotions after moving to Zenit.

– How do you rate your current form? How ready to play?

– I completed all pre-season training and played six games [за «Жил Висенте»], the current shape is good.

You need to adapt a little in terms of interactions, there is time for that. Then everything depends on the coaching staff. I’m one hundred percent ready.

– Tell us about your impressions of the first days in St. Petersburg – the base, partners, some details of communication with the coaching staff.

– The transition itself, of course, is exciting – it’s a big challenge for me. I’m glad to be here. Only positive and positive impressions. We talked with the coaching staff and will continue the dialogue about various nuances in the near future.

– Why did you decide to change warm Portugal for cold Petersburg, where you were the first number, and now you will face competition? What are you counting on and why did you choose Zenit?

– Let’s see how the situation will develop. I am confident in my abilities, I am not afraid of competition, due to it we are getting better. We will continue to work, make every effort to help the club, showing our strengths.

Why did you change it? Not everything is tied to the weather and Europe, especially if you take Petersburg, then this is the most European city. The weather is one of the few disadvantages of the city. And I’m still a Russian, I have a family here.

In addition, Zenit is the largest club in Russia. For any footballer, this is a big challenge when there is an opportunity to play for him.

– Maybe the Champions League also played a role?

– There are a lot of nuances that contributed to this transition. And this one as well.

– Team?

– My opinion – of course, it is easier to get into the national team from Zenit than from the Portuguese league. Maybe I’m not quite right, but there is such a feeling.

– Zenit put you on the list for the Champions League, where it is the only Russian club. Do you feel an additional responsibility towards the fans and all those who will follow the Petersburgers?

– Yes, I and the whole team feel responsible. Our army of fans is the largest in Russia. We will make every effort to look decent in the Champions League, – said Kritsyuk.