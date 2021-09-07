Zenit withdrew Malcolm and Claudinho from the Brazilian national team, will they play in the Champions League with Chelsea, is suspension possible

Zenit players Malcolm and Claudinho for several days they have been training in St. Petersburg, but because of them they are still worried in the Brazilian Football Confederation. It got to the point that the harsh Brazilians wrote a letter to FIFA demanding that the two players not be allowed to play against Akhmat and Chelsea due to their early departure from the national team.

Let me remind you the context:

On August 14, Claudinho received an invitation to the Brazilian national team. And “Zenith” could not help but let him go. Malcolm’s call was officially announced on August 27, he was invited due to uncertainty about the arrival of the Premier League players. On August 26, the draw of the Champions League group stage took place, Zenit went to Chelsea. Until September 2, the club was awaiting the decision of UEFA on the admission of the team to England. Due to the difficult rules for entering, Zenit risked being left without Malcolm, Claudinho and Barrios. After all, they were in Latin America, whose territory was marked by the British as a “red zone”. And everyone who travels from there is obliged to spend 10 days in a special hotel. On August 2, no decision came from UEFA. Zenit urgently asked the players to return. On the same day, they flew to Russia to spend those 10 days in Russia (“yellow zone”).





The Chelsea-Zenit match has not yet been played, but is under discussion. Will our club be admitted to London?

The Brazilian Football Confederation released the players, but filed a complaint with FIFA demanding that the players be disqualified. In the commentary for the “Championship” journalist Fabio Aleisho said the following: “CBF does not agree with the players leaving the team. Especially considering that they traveled and trained. As far as I understand, CBF wants Zenit to be punished in some way for the decision to withdraw players. The complaint has already been filed and now it remains to wait. I believe that if there is a punishment, the relationship between CBF and Zenit will greatly deteriorate. And in the future, footballers may suffer from this. I have no information about Tita’s conversation with the players. At the same time, it is Zenit that pays them their salaries and it is important to take into account the interests of the club. Given the coronavirus restrictions and the position of the English teams, I think the club did the right thing, ”said Fabio.

And now a little texture from the life of the players. They were warned in advance that such a scenario is possible. At the same time, Malcolm “Zenith” could not let go to the national team at all, since the call came already outside of any official timeframe. The Confederation approached the club with a request to meet halfway, despite serious reasons for refusal. Zenit agreed, realizing how important it is for a striker to participate in the matches of the national team.

Then there was the date of the decision – September 2. It was on this day that UEFA planned to clearly define the position of the match in London and the admission of players from the “red zone”. But the official statement followed. And Zenit had to make a difficult decision: either to hope for a miracle (and there are still no statements), or to urgently call the Latin Americans back. At the same time, according to my information, the club received tacit consent from UEFA and RFU for this special operation.

Malcolm midfielder Zenit “I, like everyone else, are now very concerned about the situation around the players from Brazil, on the eve of the start of the Champions League. We are virtually excommunicated from football and deprived of the opportunity to help our teams in solving their tournament tasks. This applies to both the national team and the clubs. And this is an abnormal situation. And no one can really explain anything to clubs, federations, players or fans. We want to play and help our team in the Champions League – the club with which we have an employment contract. We are waiting for the soonest resolution of the issue. “

Malcolm and Claudinho talked to the head coach, ordered a plane and flew to St. Petersburg. Did they receive threats? This is probably not quite the correct wording. Zenit only reminded that, first of all, the players must reckon with the interests of the club that pays them money. The players got it. And they made a decision immediately.

Photo: Alex Livesey / Getty Images

With Barrios, the situation is a little more complicated. First, in any case, he would have had problems with departure, since the team was far from the airport during the decision-making period. And the likelihood of his timely return from the “red zone”, in principle, was not high. Second – Wilmar said that he is the main player of the national team and cannot leave the guys so quickly.

Barrios probably won’t play Chelsea. Since there is still no clear position of UEFA and FIFA on the movement of players. And, apparently, nobody cares about the violation of the sports principle.

And the most important question is how likely is the real disqualification of Malcolm and Claudinho for leaving the national team, and what about the sanctions against Chelsea for not letting go of his collections. According to my information, the chances are low. Zenit has been informed and is keeping the situation under control. At the same time, there are formal grounds for punishment for both clubs. This was confirmed to the “Championship” by a sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets…

“In accordance with FIFA rules, clubs have an unconditional obligation to release players to their national teams, except in cases of injury or refusal to participate in the players themselves. In this case, we see that the players have no injuries, they trained with both Zenit and the Brazilian national team.

Article 5 of Appendix No. 1 to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Footballers states that a player called by the national association to play for one of its national teams cannot play for the club during the period for which the player is released to the national team (or must be released), and an additional 5 days, unless otherwise agreed with the national association.

On September 10, the Brazilian national team will play a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup with Peru. The Zenit vs. Akhmat match will take place on September 11, and the Zenit vs. Chelsea match will take place on September 14. Both of these matches will take place less than 5 days from the day that the Brazilian national team plays their last match in this “international window” (to call players to the national teams).

Consequently, the Brazilian side demands a ban for Malcolm and Claudinho to play for Zenit in matches with Akhmat and Chelsea, in their opinion, in accordance with Article 5 of Appendix No. 1 to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Players. This is the rule that the Brazilians refer to.

As for the possible consequences, disciplinary sanctions may be imposed on Zenit (Article 6 of Appendix No. 1 to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players). This can be a fine, as well as a ban on football players from participating in these matches.

In practice, there has already been one similar case: in 2015, West Ham recalled a player from the national team due to injury, and after 18 days he scored a goal for the club. The club was fined £ 71,000, ”Prokopets said.





How great the Zenit footballer played! Malcolm scored the winning goal in the final of the Olympics

In this situation, only the English clubs were the winners. The same “Chelsea” did not let go of Thiago Silva anywhere and now does not worry about anything. In a healthy world, UEFA and FIFA should react to this, but they are not. Judging by the silence of the football authorities, this is a normal situation for them.