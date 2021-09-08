10 years without Lokomotiv, another injury in the Russian national team, Djokovic’s 25th win in a row at Helmets, disruption of Castillejo’s transfer to CSKA and other morning news – Football

1. The Russian national team will play an important match with Malta in the qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, but one of the team leaders will miss the game: Alexander Golovin was injured… AS Monaco midfielder dropped out for two weeks due to a hip injury… Golovin became the fifth player to leave the Russian national team due to injuryAnd that’s not counting Mario Fernandez and Alexei Ionov, who missed the match with Cyprus because of discomfort. Mario, by the way, trains according to an individual program…

But Lokomotiv forward Fyodor Smolov, who attended the press conference with Valery Karpin, will certainly take part in the game. The forward of Lokomotiv every chance of becoming the captain of the national team in this match: Dzhikia and Barinov, who had previously accompanied the coach, went to the next game with a bandage.

2. At the US Open, Novak Djokovic in the fourth round passed 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby, winning 25th consecutive match at the Grand Slam tournaments.

Zverev, Harris and Beretini also came out to the quarterfinals. For women Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lost Karolina Plishkova.

3. Today turns 10 from the day of the plane crash, which killed the players and coaches of the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

In yesterday’s matches KHL championship SKA beat Admiral (9: 2), Avangard defeated Amur in overtime (3: 2), CSKA beat Sochi away (4: 1), Spartak was stronger than Vityaz (3 : 2 OT), Jokerit and Traktor scored 9 goals for two (5: 4 OT), and Kunlun with Dinamo Riga – eleven (5: 6).

4. In the game against “Admiral” 16-year-old SKA striker Matvey Michkov showed himself great: hockey player made a double and scored three points… These are his first goals in the league.

5. Transfer news. Krasnodar is looking for a new club for Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov. Midfielder offered “Ural” and “Kayserispor”, they also want to rent it Akhmat and Nizhny Novgorod… They write that negotiations between CSKA and Milan on Castillejo broke downbecause the army team doesn’t want to pay the rent. Italian club requested 1 million euros… “Spartacus” made an offer about the transfer of Rostov midfielder Danil Glebov, amount – 5 million euros… The transfer of the Russian to Spartak depends on the transfer of Benfica defender Gabriel to Rostov, and this deal in jeopardy…

Ribery, 38, signs a contract with Salernitana according to the “1 + 1” scheme. Bale, Marcelo and Isco likely to leave Real Madrid in a year, the contract with Modric may be extended. Manchester United may sign Rice in the summer of 2022, West Ham estimates the midfielder at £ 80+ million.

6. The military coup in Guinea influenced football: Lokomotiv forward Francois Camano got stuck in the country. Club makes every effort to help the player, Kamano himself says that Is he Okalthough he cannot leave Guinea. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keith also has problems: Merseysiders are working to make a comeback Guinean.

7. Neymar got a great job at PSG: footballer receives more than 6.5 million euros in the club per year for courtesy, punctuality and friendliness. Parisians do not offend his family either: when the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, after winning the election, tried to convince Neymar to go to the Catalan club, one of the bosses of PSG, having learned about this, transferred 20 million euros to the Brazilian’s father…

eight. Man City spent € 1.08 billion on squad… Manchester United – 2nd, PSG – 3rd, Arsenal – 8th.

9. The pilot of “Formula 1” Valtteri Bottas signed a contract with Alfa Romeo and will leave Mercedes at the end of the season.

ten. Former French national team player Jean-Pierre Adams, who spent 39 years in a coma, dies… All these years, his wife Bernadette looked after him.

eleven. The Amur tiger became the official mascot World Cup 2022 in volleyball, which will be held in Russia.

12. Deputy Minister of Sports of Russia Alexei Morozov spoke about the problems with obtaining American visas for Russian athletes. He admitted that they there is a risk of not competing in many qualifying competitions before the Olympics.

13. PSG and Dior agree on partnership… The fashion house collaborates with a sports club for the first time.

14. Rotenberg, Smolov, Maradishvili, Andjorin, Kerk, Beka-Beka, Tiknizyan, Zhemaletdinov – in Lokomotiv’s application for the Europa League…

15. Chelsea and Tottenham want to play zero carbon footprint derby… Fans will be asked to ride their bicycles to the stadium, and there will be plenty of plant foods on sale.

Quotes of the day.

The head of PSG about the Super League: “Storytellers and losers… While the three renegades are wasting their strength and distorting the truth, the rest go forward. “

Blogger Ilya Varlamov: “Considering the number of Khabib fans, Dagestanis will think for a long time that they are feeding other regions of Russia“

Karpin on the menu in the national team: “You won’t pour 92nd gasoline into a good car. Proper nutrition – 98th. No candy dies“

Dmitry Fedorov on support groups: “Cheerleaders are obvious sexism… Entertaining half-naked is the role of a girl in an archaic society “

Hungarian historian to Boris Johnson: “Britain has colonized different regions for centuries, we have not. Save knee games for countries where there is demand“

Jenson Button: “If Mazepin wants to spend at least some long career in F1, he you need to change your attitude“

The captain of Finland about the World Cup in Qatar: “Why didn’t we talk about it 5 years ago? We could save the lives of migrants and workers“

Journalist Morgan about dinner with Ronaldo: “I asked Cristiano:” Who is the greatest footballer you played against? ” He replied: “Messi. But that’s the wrong question“