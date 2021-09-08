18 Unusual Gifts Kanye West Ever Gave Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

There is one thing that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian love more than anything else … They love giving each other gifts. So, the reality TV star presented the faithful with a luxurious Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, she also rented the whole island for his birthday. However, the rapper’s fantasy is also all right. Let’s talk about the most expensive, unusual and touching gifts from Kanye to Kim.

10 Burger King franchises across Europe

What could be more romantic than one box of chicken wings for two? Kanye knows about Kim’s love of fast food, so he decided to buy her 10 Burger King fast food restaurants in France, Italy and the UK as a wedding present in 2014.

Kanye thinks outside the box when it comes to Kim. She has all the jewels one could dream of, so he opted for a more practical gift. I decided to invest in business. He knows the fast food industry is reliable and profitable, An insider told the Daily Star.

Two Panthère De Cartier bracelets for 35 and 65 thousand dollars

However, Kim Kardashian loves jewelry no less than fries. And the more expensive the better. In 2012, when Kanye and Kim were just starting to date, the rapper invited Kardashian to Florence and presented his beloved with an elegant yellow gold Panthère de Cartier bracelet for 35 thousand dollars. It also came with a blue Balmain dress. It was the first outfit from the famous brand in the Kim collection.

A couple of years later, the rapper bought a second Panthère de Cartier bracelet. The panther decoration made of white gold is inlaid with onyx and emeralds. It cost 65 thousand dollars.

150 Christmas gifts

When the holidays roll around, Kanye West goes out of his way to please his family. In 2015, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her second child, Saint’s son. The star spent all her time with the baby and could not go shopping for about six months. However, a loving husband did it for her. For Christmas that year, he bought her 150 Christmas gifts, including a Louis Vuitton dress and a Prada jumpsuit.



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with daughter North

Personal concert with string orchestra

In 2016, the rapper decided to give Kim the best Mother’s Day imaginable. He invited her to a concert by the world famous chamber string orchestra, which took place … right in their living room. Kim woke up to the sounds of beautiful music, went down to the first floor of the mansion and could not believe her eyes: before her were musicians who performed songs chosen by her daughter North.

Thousand Roses for Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day in 2014, Kanye decided to literally shower his future wife with flowers. He gave her a bouquet of a thousand red roses. I wonder if the star found so many flower vases in the house …

Home spa

Kanye West knows how much his wife loves going to spas. Of course, because Kim has such a busy schedule: she takes care of children, posts a story on Instagram every minute and goes shopping. It can be difficult for a star to find time for herself, and so that her beloved can relax without leaving her penthouse, Kanye built her a home spa.

Persian kitten

This little Persian tea cat named Mercy came from Kim in 2012. The cat got its name in honor of the name of the song by Kanye West. However, the pet soon had to be abandoned, as Kim developed an allergy to wool.

Flower room for Mother’s Day

In 2015, Kim Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day separately from her family – she had to fly to Brazil to shoot. However, nothing can stop Kanye. When Kim returned to her hotel room, she found that it was completely filled with white roses. He also hired a violinist to serenade her at dinner.

Wall of flowers

On Mother’s Day in 2014, Kanye installed a wall of flowers in their backyard. White roses, peonies and hydrangeas in the form of a fence – you can’t imagine the best press-wall for numerous selfies!

Kanye donates $ 1 million to charity in honor of Kim’s 39th birthday

Last year, Kim Kardashian began a fight for prison reform that would allow nonviolent criminals to get out of prison early. For example, the bill could affect those convicted of trafficking in small consignments of drugs. Kim’s team secured the release of 17 prisoners. The star funded the “90 Days of Freedom” campaign, led by prominent lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and Mingel Cody. Kim even arranged a meeting with Donald Trump to ask for pardon for several people.

Kanye donated one million dollars to my favorite charity that helps implement prison reform, and which I have helped for a long time. He made this donation on behalf of himself and on behalf of our children. My heart is about to burst with happiness – she wrote.

Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV

In 2018, Kanye and Kim attended the wedding of rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward in Miami. Kanye and Kim appeared at the event more than spectacularly. They arrived in a neon green Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV. Kim loved the car so much that Kanye bought it for her for $ 227,300.

Disney, Adidas, Apple and other stocks

For the celebration of the new, 2017, Kanye presented his beloved two boxes with gifts. The first contained certificates from Netflix and Amazon, Apple Airpods, adidas socks and a Mickey Mouse toy, and the second contained stocks of these companies (Disney, adidas, Apple, Netflix and Amazon). Experts of the publication HighSnobiety estimate the value of the shares received by Kardashian in the amount of about 300 thousand dollars. The Walt Disney share certificate gives the right to a share in the capital of the company in the amount of about 100 thousand dollars; 995 adidas shares are currently worth over $ 168,000, according to HighSnobiety.

$ 8 million engagement ring

For the engagement, Kanye gave Kim a 15-carat ring from jewelry brand Lorraine Schwartz worth $ 8 million. The design of the product was developed by Kanye himself together with the jeweler. This piece has been called the most expensive engagement ring of all time.



My ring shines as bright as our love – said Kim.

After some time, Kanye presented her with another ring, already with a 20-carat diamond. True, during a robbery in Paris, this luxurious piece of jewelry was stolen from Kim.

Invited Kenny G. to serenade Kim

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Kim found jazz saxophonist Kenny G. playing in her living room surrounded by roses. The reality star immediately began reporting from the scene on Instagram.



The best husband in the world – shortly signed the video of the wife of Kanye West.

Cartier pendant with phrases from the correspondence between Kim and Kanye

Kanye’s gifts are getting more creative every year. He recently gifted Kim a vintage gold pendant from Cartier and ordered a special engraving with the original text.

If you take a closer look at my pendant, you will see that it depicts the messages that Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage gold plated piece of jewelry from Cartier and printed the text on it. He is the most considerate when it comes to gifts, – said Kim.

The TV star also shared the content of the text from her new medallion:

It’s your life. You are married with four children. You save people from prison. You’re on the cover of Vogue. You go to church every week with your family. Dreams Come True. Hermes Bags

No, these are not common Hermes Birkin bags. The rapper presented to his wife hand-painted bags (each of which cost him 3 thousand dollars – about 200 thousand rubles). One, the color of coffee with milk, is painted by contemporary artist George Kondo, and the other, chocolate, is the daughter of the couple North. The first is rumored to depict Kim herself.

Oracle Park and Eiffel Tower rental

In 2013, Kanye proposed to Kim in San Francisco. To do this, he rented an entire Park baseball stadium in San Francisco and gave a grand fireworks display.

And last year, to renew his vows of love and loyalty, he rented the Eiffel Tower. According to the couple, the upper tier of the main symbol of Paris is the most romantic place on Earth. According to rumors, Kanye wanted the couple’s names to shine on the tower, but the authorities in Paris did not approve of his idea.

Yeezy Promotions

Kim’s Mother’s Day gift included a check for a million dollars and Yeezy stock. Kanye loves Kim so much that he is ready to give her half of his company.