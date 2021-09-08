18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia became the youngest quarterfinalist of a Grand Slam tournament since 1990.

The final Grand Slam tournament in the USA was marked by a real breakthrough of a whole scattering of tennis players. Dutchman Boat van de Sandshulp before the start of the American Major, he was known only in a narrow circle of tennis fans, but at the US Open – 2021, the 25-year-old athlete sensationally broke through to the quarterfinals, where he will now play with the Russian Daniil Medvedev… A similar breakthrough on the American hard was a success for the Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.





Medvedev’s rival is following in the footsteps of Karatsev. Records already broken by the Dutch qualifier

The 18-year-old Spaniard came to New York in the rank of 55th in the world ranking (and at the time of the determination of the seeding Alcaraz was in 73rd place in the ranking). Unlike the Dutchman, Alcaraz has already won the ATP tournament – in July, Alcaraz won in the Croatian Umag. On Sunday, July 25, the Spaniard was 18 years old, 2 months and 20 days old. Thus, Carlos became the first after Rafael Nadal the youngest champion in the ATP tour. However, at the Grand Slam tournaments, the Spaniard had never made it past the third round before.

It is noteworthy that in his debut match at the Major, Carlos this year in the first round of the Australian Open in three sets (6: 1, 6: 4, 6: 4) confidently beat the same van de Sandshulp, with whom they now simultaneously produced the brightest tournament in their careers. In the second round in Australia, Carlos lost to the Swede Mikael Ymer. At Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the talented Spaniard reached the third round, where he lost to the German Jan-Lennard Struff and Russian Medvedev, respectively.

In the American Winston-Salem, in the week before the US Open, Alcaraz made it to the semifinals, but there for the second time this season he lost to the extremely uncomfortable Ymer. As a result, Carlos arrived in New York in the rank of an unseeded tennis player and already in the first round faced the 26th racket of the tournament by a Briton Cameron Norrie. In the eyes of bookmakers, it was the Englishman who was considered the favorite of this meeting, but Carlos showed excellent tennis and won a landslide victory – 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 3. Inspired by his success, Alcaraz followed in four sets to knock the Frenchman out of the fight Arthur Rinderknesh… Thus, Carlos in the third Major in a row reached the third round, where his rival was the Greek top Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The publication is available on the US Open Instagram. Video copyright owned by the US Open (ITF).

During the match with the third racket of the world, the Spanish tennis player knocked almost 20 winners from the backhand – along the line, with crosses, whatever. Tsitsipas tried to pinch him in the left corner, but Carlos bravoly knocked out of there with the help of phenomenal aggression. No less powerfully and accurately Carlos punched from the forehand, it was with this blow that he finished the match in his favor on the tiebreak of the fifth set, taking Tsitsipas out of the tournament grid – 6: 3, 4: 6, 7: 6, 0: 6, 7: 6. The psychological stability of Alcaraz is also noteworthy. Having received a “steering wheel” in the fourth set, Carlos did not hang his nose, but managed to reboot and with a cool head go to the decisive game. The decisive tie-break is the quintessence of everything that makes Alcaraz such a talented junior. At the most important moment of the match, he showed amazingly brave, smart and clean tennis.

The publication is available on the US Open Instagram. Video copyright owned by the US Open (ITF).

The victory over Tsitsipas became the brightest in the career of the “heir to Nadal” and made an impression even on the press service of football “Real”, which congratulated Alcaraz on his “twitter”. “It took a lot of strength and a lot of courage for Carlos for the knockout match at the US Open. We are all proud of such a great Madrid player like you, you have already entered the history of tennis as the youngest player to qualify for the second week of the tournament since 1989, ”said the message from Madrid.





“A teenager’s dream.” Violent reaction to the victories of 18-year-old tennis players over 3 rackets of the world

But the 18-year-old Spanish talent did not even think of stopping at the first exit in the fourth round of the major in his career. At the start of the second week of the tournament, the Spaniard won another labor victory – in five sets Carlos broke the German’s resistance Peter Gojovchik – 5: 7, 6: 1, 5: 7, 6: 2, 6: 0. During the match, Alcaraz was inferior to his opponent 1: 2 in games, but he showed endurance and, due to his better physical shape, put Goyevchik in a protracted marathon. Thanks to this victory, Carlos rewrote a whole list of tennis records.

The Spaniard has become the youngest quarterfinalist in the US Open since 1963 (before the Open Era, when professionals were admitted to the Grand Slam). He is the youngest quarter-finalist in all TBSs after Michael Chang at the US Open – 1990. Alcaraz won the last two matches in five sets. He is the youngest tennis player to win two five sets in a row, after the same Chang at the 1988 US Open. Carlos’ next opponent will be a Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassim. The Canadian and Spaniard will host the youngest US Open quarterfinals since 1984, in which the 19-year-old Pat Cash defeated 20-year-old Mats Wilander.

The publication is available on the US Open Instagram. Video copyright owned by the US Open (ITF).

Given the nationality of Carlos, it is not surprising that he is more and more often compared to the great Nadal. Canadian tennis player Leila Fernandez with the following words, she commented on the 18-year-old Spaniard’s exit to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t train together. We definitely need to do this. I remember watching him at the junior tournament, and I thought he was just right-handed Rafael Nadal. I was hoping we’d get on the adult tour. And so it happened, “- quotes the words of Fernandez US Open website.

The Spaniard’s breakthrough and the last Russian Olympic champion in men’s singles did not leave unnoticed Evgeny Kafelnikov. “Alcaraz will be the first racket of the world in a maximum of three years,” Kafelnikov wrote on his Twitter. Nadal won his first “Helmet” in France in 2005, just two days after he turned 19. 18-year-old Alcaraz can still surpass this achievement of his compatriot, but for this he needs to win three more victories.