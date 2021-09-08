18-year-old Radukanu, ranked 150th, sensationally advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open – 2021, beating the Olympic champion

150th racket of the world Emma Radukanu defeated Olympic champion Tokyo in the quarter-finals of the US Open Belindou Bencic and became a semi-finalist. This is a sensation!





One sensation after another thunders at the current US Open. The surprise was the exit to the quarter-finals from the qualification of the Dutchman Botik van de Sandshulp, who was stopped only by the Russian Daniil Medvedev… Suddenly, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia from Spain went just as far on the grid. Unfortunately, he could not finish his quarterfinal match due to injury and missed another future world tennis star, 21-year-old Felix Auger-Allassim from Canada, to the semifinals. His compatriot Leila Fernandez, who turned 19 the other day, was also in the top four. On the way to the semifinals, she knocked out three star rivals in a row, and in stubborn three-set fights – Naomi Osaka (3rd seeded), Angelica Kerber (16) and Elina Svitolina (5).





But that is not all. The 150th racket of the world – 18-year-old Emma Radukanu, born in Canada to a Romanian and Chinese family, but raised in the UK, has gone through the tournament grid like a whirlwind since qualifying. She defeated 7 opponents on the way to the quarter-finals without giving them a single set! Famous tennis player Mats Wilander appreciated the skill of the young athlete: “This is an amazing performance. Seriously, if I hadn’t watched her matches, I would have thought it was impossible. In addition, after Wimbledon, the pressure on her increased. But I look at her game, she is so calm, she moves great. She just likes to be on the court. I cannot find weaknesses in her game. I don’t think she has them at all. She’s an amazing tennis player. “





The Swiss became the rival of Radukan in the 1/4 finals of the US Open – 2021 Belinda Bencicwho won gold at the Tokyo Olympics a month ago. The difference between tennis players is 6 years, and, of course, Bencic is much more experienced. On her account, in addition to the medal of the Games, four titles at WTA tournaments, including the Kremlin Cup – 2019.

It seemed that the fairy tale to Radukanu would end there. Moreover, she immediately began to lose with a break – 0: 2 and 1: 3. However, then Emma changed her mindset, began to attack more, put pressure on her opponent and won 5 games in a row – 6: 3. At the beginning of the second game, Belinda tried to change the course of the match. She had 3 break points on the first serve of her opponent, but the Briton won back everything, and in the middle of the set she made a break herself – 3: 2. As it turned out, this small advantage was enough for her to end the match with a victory, while Belinda no longer had a single chance – 6: 3, 6: 4 in 1 hour 25 minutes.

This is how 18-year-old Briton Emma Radukanu knocked out Belinda Bencic from the net, made her way to the semifinals and broke many records. She became the first tennis player from qualifying to make her way to the semi-finals at the US Open. In addition, Emma became the youngest Briton to qualify for the 1/2 finals in Helmets since 1972. Also, Radukanu became the 3rd tennis player after Billie-Jean King and Kim Clijsters, who made it to the semifinals of the US Open, without entering the top 100. In addition, the Briton was fourth in the group of the youngest tennis players to make it to the semifinals at her debut US Open. At an earlier age, only Venus Williams did it in 1997 (17 years 3 months), Chris Evert in 1971 (16 years 9 months) and Pam Shriver in 1978 (16 years 2 months). Emma is now 18 years 10 months old. From Monday, Emma will be British tennis’s number one anyway, displacing Johanna Konta, who has held that spot since October 2015 for 310 weeks.





If Radukanu and Fernandez beat their rivals in the semi-finals on Thursday and find themselves in a decisive match on Thursday, then this will be the first teenage final at the adult US Open in the 21st century. The last time at such a young age, the girls played in 1999. Then 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis. It’s funny that by that time Hingis was already a five-time champion of the Helmets.