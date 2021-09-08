3D XPoint will overtake DRAM in shipments by the end of the decade, analysts say

The market for 3D XPoint, MRAM, ReRAM and other emerging standards could grow to $ 44 billion by 2031, according to a Coughlin Associates and Objective Analysis report. Experts believe that products based on new technologies will gradually replace conventional solutions like NOR Flash, SRAM and DRAM. This applies to both independent memory chips and integrated devices – microcontrollers, processors and special-purpose integrated circuits.

For example, in the segment of non-volatile 3D XPoint memory used in Intel Optane drives, revenues are forecast at $ 20 billion by 2031. And revenue from the sale of MRAM and STT-RAM (magnetoresistive memory based on spin moment transfer) memory chips may reach $ 1.7 billion, an increase of 42 times compared to 2020. ReRAM and MRAM, replacing NOR and SRAM, will in fact occupy an even larger market share.

Analysts shared a graph showing that the total amount of 3D XPoint memory shipped to the market will exceed 100,000 petabytes by 2028, surpassing DRAM shipments, which will slow down somewhat by then.

One of the authors of the aforementioned report, Jim Handy of Objective Analysis, explained why the researchers came to this conclusion. Fewer silicon wafers are required to manufacture 3D XPoint memory than DRAM, he said. Micron and Intel announced back in 2015 that the new memory standard would be 10 times denser than traditional DRAM. In other words, using only 1/10 of the platters used to manufacture DRAM, you can get the same number of 3D XPoint memory chips.

Analysts agree that their outlook looks very optimistic. Nevertheless, they believe that by 2031 more than 50% of the memory used in the server segment will be 3D XPoint DIMMs (for example, Optane DC Persistent Memory Module). DRAM memory, in turn, will be used in a much smaller volume and, most likely, in those tasks where it will be used as a fast cache memory.

The success of Optane memory is highly dependent on Intel. If it finds a way to produce memory in large volumes and reduce its cost, which has not yet been done, then other manufacturers will be interested in it. “It all depends on Intel’s success in attracting large buyers of Optane memory and its willingness to continue to develop this technology. Both aspects are difficult to predict. “– Handy notes.

The analysts’ findings cast doubt on Micron’s decision to sell its 3D XPoint memory business. However, the expert believes that this decision is quite understandable: “I think Micron in 2015 expected the 3D XPoint memory market to develop at a faster pace than it actually did, and the same Optane SSDs would find more widespread use by now. In the absence of a competitive market and expansion of production, Micron simply did not see a clear path to profit from this segment. No wonder the company decided to get rid of this business. “