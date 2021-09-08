9 in Diablo II: Resurrected

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo Community Leader Adam Fletcher on the studio’s official forum explained some of the decisions made by the Diablo II: Resurrected team ahead of release.

Blizzard Entertainment explained the refusal to support the TCP / IP network model as discovered after technical alpha testing “Significant problems”safety related.

“We understand that the removal of this feature will be a major obstacle for talented multiplayer modders in our community. Nevertheless, the maximum protection of the ecosystem [Diablo II: Resurrected] for all our players is our priority “Fletcher said.

Despite the changes, gamers will still be able to modify individual files with parameters of skills, items, and so on. Blizzard Entertainment also recalled that the client of the original Diablo II will not go anywhere with the release of the remaster.

Support for ultra-wide monitors as a result of the last “beta” lost the option 21: 9 (19: 9 remained) – with this aspect ratio, especially distant enemies did not react to long-range attacks of players.

Finally, according to the results of the tests, tabs with bosses, zones and other parameters (Pandemonium, Uberdiablo and PvP / duels) were added to the group search engine on consoles for more freedom in navigating multiplayer activities.

The release of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected on September 23rd on PC (Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch. According to Fletcher, the two main goals of the remaster are to preserve the spirit of the original game and make it more accessible.