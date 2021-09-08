A trailer for a new film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has been released

Hollywood stars will converge on the new Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay, whose first trailer premiered on September 8th. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomy professor Randall and his graduate student Keith.

Together they make a shocking discovery: the giant comet is heading for a direct collision with the Earth and will arrive within six months. The heroes go on a press tour to convince the world to act. Their search for Randall and Kate takes them across the country, but everywhere they are greeted with disbelief. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, according to Decider.com.

The film was written and directed by Adam McKay, who is also known for his films Power and Selling Short (the latter earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay). The film will premiere on December 24, 2021, when the film will appear on the streaming service Netflix.

The first announcement of the start of filming appeared on November 8, 2019. Paramount Pictures was originally supposed to distribute the film, but on February 19, 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to the film from Paramount. Filming was scheduled to start in April 2020, but it was postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.