Akinfeev told why he decided not to return to the national team

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel told why he decided not to return to the Russian national team, although he received such an offer more than once.
Akinfeev ended his career in the national team after the World Cup in Russia in 2018. At this tournament, he became one of the main characters in the national team. In the 1/8 final match with Spain, he deflected the decisive blow in the penalty shootout from Iago Aspas, and the Russian national team, for the first time in modern history, reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
“I would like to see new faces in the goalkeeping business in the national team. We are not talking about Maksimenko and Safonov for nothing. I really want them to progress and grow. At the age of 36, there is probably almost nowhere to progress, and you just have to play consistently at a good level. The guys should deserve a place in the national team and pull it up, “Akinfeev said.”
Akinfeev was offered to return to the national team before Euro 2020. However, the goalkeeper did not change his decision, and Stanislav Cherchesov did not decide on a solid first number: in the opening match with Belgium (0: 3) Anton Shunin played at the goal, and Matvey Safonov played the next two matches.
“I talked well with everyone who suggested that I return to the national team: we talked, laughed. But I will not change my decision. I am a man of my word. I gave my word to my parents and my family. And I will keep it to the end, ”Akinfeev emphasized.
Vitaly Kafanov, who became the coach of goalkeepers in the Russian national team after the arrival of Valery Karpin, also spoke with Akinfeev about returning to the national team. “Then the question with the main goalkeeper of the national team would disappear automatically,” Kafanov assured.
Igor Akinfeev played 111 matches for the Russian national team. Only Sergey Ignashevich (127) and Viktor Onopko (113) played more than him for the national team. Akinfeev made his debut in the national team back in 2003.
For the September training camp, Valery Karpin invited five goalkeepers at once – Marinato Guilherme, Yuri Dupin, Andrey Lunev, Alexander Maksimenko, Sergey Pesyakov. At the same time, Shunin and Safonov who played at the Euro were not on Karpin’s list. In the matches with Croatia and Cyprus, the gates of the Russian national team were defended by the most experienced of the five – Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme.