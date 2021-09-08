Alexander Emelianenko announced his desire to fight with his brother

At the same time, he is sure that Fedor Emelianenko will refuse to fight. Earlier, the brothers said more than once that they have not communicated with each other for many years.

Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko is ready to fight with his brother Fedor. He stated this on the Hustle MMA YouTube channel.

“I would have fought with Fedor and beat him. We’re not here to duel to shoot each other or cut with knives. We promote sports, – he stressed. – We show skill, technique. In training, when I was preparing it, when I lived in Oskol, when I came to the training camp, we worked at full strength, not sparing each other. This is the same training process, only in the ring. “

Alexander Emelianenko expressed confidence in his victory. “Of course, journalists would call their articles terrible words, but I don’t see anything like that in this,” he added. – We would go out, shake hands before and after the fight, disperse and each would live his own life. But Fedor refuses, he will not fight me. He understands that he will not win. “

On the account of 40-year-old Alexander Emelianenko 37 fights according to the rules of MMA, in which he won 28 victories and suffered eight defeats. He played his last fight in July last year as part of the ACA 107 tournament, losing to Magomed Ismailov by technical knockout in the third round. In the upcoming battle on September 18, he will fight with blogger Artem Tarasov.

In MMA, 44-year-old Fedor Emelianenko has 39 victories and six defeats. Another fight was declared invalid. He spent his last fight in December 2019, defeating American Quinton Jackson.

In the next fight, Fedor Emelianenko will face American Timothy Johnson at the Bellator tournament in Moscow on October 23. The fight will be one of the last two fights, which are spelled out in the contract of the Russian.

Emelianenko is a four-time Pride FC champion and two-time RINGS champion. Bellator has won three victories and two defeats in five fights.

He was repeatedly recognized as the best fighter, regardless of the weight category, according to numerous versions. ESPN has named Emelianenko as one of the greatest fighters of all time.