Alexander Emelianenko explained Fedor’s refusal from the UFC with the word “fear”

In MMA, 44-year-old Emelianenko has 39 victories and six defeats. He currently plays for Bellator, the second most important league after the UFC.

Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko spoke about the “big money” offered to his brother Fedor for playing in the UFC and the reason for the refusal.

“There were no obligations. He just didn’t want to get into the UFC, because there were very serious rivals there. He had a 100% opportunity to lose, – said Alexander Emelianenko on the Hustle MMA YouTube channel. – As in the fight with Fabricio Werdum: he came out so self-confident and fell into the triangle, knocked. I just didn’t want to be in the UFC. There they offered him good money, they “killed” him with them. I don’t know why he refused. I just don’t know … Fear. “

In MMA, 44-year-old Emelianenko has 39 victories and six defeats. Another fight was declared invalid. He spent his last fight in December 2019, defeating American Quinton Jackson.

In the next fight, Emelianenko will face American Timothy Johnson at the Bellator tournament in Moscow on October 23. The fight will be one of the last two fights, which are spelled out in the contract of the Russian.

Emelianenko is a four-time Pride FC champion and two-time RINGS champion. Bellator has won three victories and two defeats in five fights.

He was repeatedly recognized as the best fighter, regardless of the weight category, according to numerous versions. ESPN has named Emelianenko as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

40-year-old Alexander Emelianenko had 37 fights according to the rules of MMA, in which he won 28 victories and suffered eight defeats. He played his last fight in July last year as part of the ACA 107 tournament, losing to Magomed Ismailov by technical knockout in the third round.