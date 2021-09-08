Alina Zagitova made a statement about the 2022 Olympics, and also spoke about Buzova and Medvedeva

Festival “Tavrida”, which started on the peninsula on September 8, presented the fans of the “figurine” with a pleasant surprise – a meeting with Alina Zagitova. Communication with the beautiful champion took place informally: in a large tent in the middle of the tent city. Alina in a cap and sneakers was seated on a soft beanbag, and the guests – right on the floor around her. It turned out mentally! And most importantly, the fans received answers to all their questions.

About the Olympics

– We need to adequately assess our capabilities: I will definitely not participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. You need to enter the season in advance, you need to earn a rating. And now, in my opinion, I am not even in the top ten. You need to prepare for the Olympics all four years – you definitely won’t be able to do it in 12 months. I miss the Olympic emotions … But I didn’t say that I ended my career.

Zagitova and Medvedeva will perform at the “Figure Skating Lovers” show in Moscow. Photo: Global Press Look

About a joint show with Evgenia Medvedeva

– I didn’t even look who was participating there (Zagitova and Medvedeva are supposed to perform together on September 25 in the show “Figure Skating Lovers” – Ed.). If I am interested in a proposal, I agree.

Alina Zagitova admitted that she leads a versatile life. Photo: Ivan Makeeva

About the scandal with gymnasts at the Olympics

– I never talk about refereeing. Even if at one time I did not agree with my assessments, then I made the decision of the judges. There was a fuss that the girls were being sued, but the result did not change. Of course, it’s unpleasant. I was very rooting for the girls, we communicate well with them, and I was offended that this happened. But I do not presume to judge.

Dina Averina and the national team coaches waiting for the marks after the performance. Photo: Reuters

About shivering in front of Buzova

– It was super difficult to participate in the Ice Age as a host, because before that I had only seen the project on TV and did not know what was hidden behind the scenes. And there is a lot hidden there. In addition, athletes are different: someone speaks well, but I am a closed person – I was always better alone. I like to think, to delve into myself … I remember when I approached the participants, for example, Olga Buzova, I was already shaking all over. I didn’t know what to say, all my thoughts were in a pile. And I seemed to come up with questions, but already on the way I forgot everything. So worried that instead of “Olya” she could pronounce a completely different name. However, I continued to develop, worked with a teacher and eventually improved my skills. The feeling that you are developing is a very cool feeling. Therefore, we must not be afraid of difficulties.

Alina Zagitova shines in Sochi at the ice show. Photo: Instagram TeamZagitova

About the main victory

– I did not have time to feel the Olympics. We were at the training camp in Japan, immediately after arrival we went to the competition. We did not live in the village itself, we did not attend the opening … But the Olympic medal is, of course, the most important award for my work.

Immediately after the Olympics, the World Championship took place, which I failed miserably. I think I was the fifth. But I found out about it only a year later. I deliberately did not look at the results: if I am past the podium, why should I know what place I took? Emotionally, it knocked me down a lot. But I won the next Championship a year later. And this victory was probably the most memorable for me.

Alina Zagitova and Daniil Gleichengauz. Photo: Global Look Press

About a new life

– I have suspended performances. Am I bored? Vice versa. If before I lived from training to training and in my free time I only slept and recovered strength, now I have a very versatile life. Not only training, but also the university, speech classes, English lessons, participation in the show. And in the evening there is even a little time left for yourself – for all sorts of girlish cares. I really love making masks, experimenting with cosmetics. You don’t have to get bored.

Alina Zagitova does not refuse an autograph to anyone. Photo: Ivan Makeeva

About filming a movie

– Yes, there were such proposals, and even scripts were sent. But I read – I don’t like it. Until I found a suitable role for me. But I would like to play a movie, it’s interesting to me. I love Russian comedies, I watched all the seasons of “Kitchen”, the series “Grand”.

Figure skater Alina Zagitova published photos in a swimsuit on her day off. Photo: Instagram Alina Zagitova

About life abroad

“I don’t think I could. I feel that this is not mine, that Russia is closer to me. All my relatives are here, whom I love and value very much. I would really miss them.

About star fever

– I was born and lived in the provinces for a long time. I do not suffer from stardom. I am the same person as everyone else. This is how my parents raised me.