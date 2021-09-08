American Music Awards 2019: Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Sasha Spielberg and others on the red carpet of the award

American Music Awards 2019: Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Sasha Spielberg and others on the red carpet of the award

Christina Aguilera

Dick Clark’s 1973 American Music Awards, the American Music Awards, took place in Los Angeles yesterday. We will tell you about the show itself and those lucky ones who received awards a little later, but for now let’s look at the images of celebrities from the red carpet (believe me, there was something to see there!).

So, 27-year-old Selena Gomez posed in front of the assembled journalists and photographers in a bright short Versace dress, 29-year-old Taylor Swift preferred a green shiny asymmetrical dress Julien Macdonald, 36-year-old Carrie Underwood – a sparkling purple dress, 34-year-old Ciara looked incredible in bright In a blue Balmain suit, 22-year-old Camila Cabello opted for a nude strapless dress with an Oscar de la Renta corset bodice, 17-year-old Billie Eilish appeared in a vintage Burberry outfit, and 46-year-old Heidi Klum showed off her slender legs in a gorgeous navy mini with feathers.

According to many netizens, 38-year-old Christina Aguilera looked the most impressive. The singer appeared at the event in a white dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, embroidered with beads, with long sleeves and a hood. The star complemented the look with a wide belt, snow-white platform boots and accessories: rings with pearls and large necklaces. In order not to overload the already vivid image, makeup artist Etienne Ortega decided to give her a nude makeup.

Her outfit is an accent in itself. She wanted to keep the look glamorous, but not overdo it – let the dress speak for itself. She wanted her makeup to be natural

– said Ortega during the show.

