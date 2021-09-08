An alternative cryptocurrency with 2400% growth potential is named

MOSCOW, Aug 26 – PRIME. An analyst and author of the Credible Crypto YouTube channel (30.6 thousand subscribers) expressed confidence that Ripple’s token, XRP, could grow by 2400% from current levels. This is reported by RBC.

The expert commented on the changes in the bitcoin rate

The analyst claims that the price of the token could rise to $ 20-30. This could happen if the XRP price soon refreshes its all-time high at $ 3.4, as the token will then enter the pricing phase. Credible Crypto explained that XRP has already shown such growth in 2017. Then the token grew by 1260% in a month and reached $ 3.4.

“My XRP targets, as I’ve said many times, are between $ 20 and $ 30 at the end of this bullish cycle,” the analyst said.

Over the past month, XRP price has surged 116% and capitalization has increased to $ 54.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. If it happens that the Credible Crypto forecast comes true, then the altcoin capitalization could reach $ 1.4 trillion. In comparison, this is higher than Facebook’s market valuation and twice the capitalization of Tesla. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, is now valued at $ 910 billion.

RBC also recalled that at the moment in the US there is a trial against Ripple. In late 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the company of selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.