An insider spoke about the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

The romance of the stars is developing rapidly.





Legion-Media

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde











Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles became close while working together on the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Sweetheart. The artists were united by a case: initially, actor Shia LaBeouf was assigned to the main role, but he was soon fired due to a scandal about domestic violence, and the vacant place was taken by Harry Styles. At first, Olivia and Harry became friends and began spending more and more time both on and off the set. And what this led to – we found out in January, when the couple officially confirmed their relationship.

According to acquaintances, the “chemistry” between the young people was obvious from the very beginning, and when Stiles and Wilde started dating, few were surprised at this turn of events. “Everyone foresaw this,” the source said. “During the breaks, he was constantly in her trailer.” It is also known that even before her personal acquaintance, Olivia did not hide her sympathy for Harry’s personality. “As for me, he is very modern, – said the actress in an interview, – and I hope that this confidence in himself as a man that Harry has – really devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity – says a lot about his generation and , therefore, about the future of our world. “

Nowadays, lovers do not miss the opportunity to spend time together. In winter, the two attended a friend’s wedding, and in the summer they went on a joint vacation to Italy. With the onset of autumn, both returned to work, but did not forget how important it is to devote time to your soulmate. So, despite being busy, Olivia supported Harry at the opening of his “Love on Tour”. According to eyewitnesses, the girl had a great time at the concert. “It was very sweet. She sang along with almost every song,” says the source.