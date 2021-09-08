Andriy Shevchenko unexpectedly found himself without a contract with the Ukrainian national team after Euro 2020

Andriy Shevchenko headed the Ukrainian national team on July 15, 2016 – right after the disastrous Euro 2016. The Yellow-Blues lost three matches of the group stage dry, for which head coach Mikhail Fomenko was expelled from the team. Sheva entered the headquarters, but after the dismissal of Fomenko, he remained in the national team and took office. Andrey Nikolaevich reigned in the national team for five years and brought it to Euro 2020. The Ukrainians reached the quarter-finals, but the contract with Shevchenko was not renewed anyway. What happened?

How Shevchenko left

On August 1, Andrei Nikolaevich on his Instagram page stunned him with a fresh post. In it, the coach published the news of leaving the Ukrainian national team, in which he worked for just over five years. The reason for the separation turned out to be unusual for the coach of the national team – Sheva’s contract expired. At that time, the departure looked as strange as possible: Ukraine achieved a good result at the Euro and was in the midst of a qualifying cycle for the World Cup in Qatar.

“It was hard work that proved that we can play modern football. I am grateful to the President and the entire UAF leadership for the opportunity to work with the Ukrainian national team. Thanks to every player, every person who helped us and participated in the life of the team. Together we were able to show that our football can be competitive, productive and inspiring, ”Shevchenko wrote.

The answer from the UAF sounded the same day and only confused the situation around the national team coach. The head of the national teams committee, Miron Markevich, said that he did not know anything about Sheva’s departure, and that the coach was generally on vacation. He added that the dialogue between the UAF and Shevchenko is definitely not over. The further fate of the national team and the head coach depends on the conversation between the association and Andrey Nikolaevich.

Why did he leave?

A little later, the media announced information that the reason for Sheva’s departure was financial disputes. Sport.ua wrote that the UAF has cut the coach’s salary for the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup more than twice: instead of $ 75 thousand a month it became 35, which Shevchenko did not like. In addition, the funding of the entire coaching staff decreased: Andrey Nikolaevich asked for $ 3 million – the UAF gave only one and a half.

Among the versions of leaving, two more sounded. Shevchenko could not renew the contract because of the appeared option of working with the club. Or Andrei Nikolayevich was caught: the Dynamo Kiev Inside telegram channel reported that the management had reached an agreement behind the coach’s back with Sergei Rebrov and after that reduced Shevchenko’s salary. Rebrov looked like a more attractive option because of the smaller coaching staff – thanks to this, the coach would receive more, and the costs would decrease.

In addition, Shevchenko had a conflict with the UAF. After the qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup with Kazakhstan (1: 1), Andrei Nikolaevich, in front of witnesses, quarreled with the president of the association, Andrei Pavelko, later this repeated after the Euro 2020 game with Austria. The personality of Pavelko has already been tarnished by financial scandals and investigations that are going on around him.

What does Shevchenko himself say?

On September 3, Andrei Nikolayevich held a press conference, at which he first commented on his departure from the national team. According to him, he was interested in extending the contract, but representatives of the UAF ignored him and brought the matter to the point that the agreement expired on July 30.

“After the European Championship, we decided to extend the contract. Upon arrival in Kiev, I met with President Pavelko, where I informed him of our decision. He replied that he was not ready to discuss this moment now, so I flew away on vacation. I met with him again at the European Championship final – there was no talk of prolongation. On July 30, my contract ended, so I posted this on social media. In no case did I say that I was leaving, I just announced to everyone that my contract had ended, ”the coach said.

What did the UAF answer?

The association said it had planned the extension of the contract even before the start of the Euro. Football.ua found out: on June 7, the UAF executive committee set the date for negotiations with Shevchenko in early August, where the agreement would be extended until December 30, 2022. On July 30, the association even sent a letter to Sheva with an invitation to a meeting on August 2, at which the details of the new contract would be decided. UAF secretary Yuriy Zapisotskiy noted that Shevchenko did not respond to the letter and did not appear at the meeting.

What’s up with the national team now

Now the team is headed by Alexander Petrakov. The 64-year-old coach has been working in various Ukrainian youth teams since 2010 and finally headed the main team, but so far in the status of acting. Perhaps the UAF will nevertheless agree on a new contract with Shevchenko, because he is still unemployed, and there are no clubs that are interested in him. The option with Sergei Rebrov seems illusory: it was only in June that he became the head of Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

Much depends on the president of the UAF Pavelko, who broke relations with Shevchenko and now was left without a status coach. “The relationship between them soured long ago and is hopeless. Until the last moment he waited for the situation with Rebrov to unfold. For me, the wildest thing in this story is that business depends on human relations – this is not management, ”said Ukrainian journalist Artem Frankov.

Ukraine is in a difficult position in the qualifying group – there are no victories after five rounds. The national team will have a tough fight for the second place with Finland, which is ahead of the “yellow-blues” so far.

Andriy Shevchenko said that he did not want to leave the national team of Ukraine

