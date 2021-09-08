Angelina Jolie in a greek dress with children at a dinner in Malibu

Angelina Jolie with children

45-year-old Angelina Jolie yesterday devoted a day to her children – together with 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox, the actress went to the popular Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

In public, the star, who rarely cheats on herself and prefers black outfits, appeared in a light-colored dress in the Greek style and sandals to match his color with a small heel. At the same time, her face was covered by a protective black mask. The children of the star followed the example of their mother and also took care of their health, wearing protective equipment.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

For several months now, the actress has been spending time with all her children – due to the coronavirus, the eldest son of the actress and her ex-husband Brad Pitt Maddox returned to the United States, now he is studying online from home. According to the actress, her children have adapted to the pandemic almost better than herself and help each other in everything at home.

They all stick together

– said the actress.

But with their 56-year-old father, the children of the former couple, it seems, have not seen each other for a long time. Pitt himself, however, is now far from home – together with his new girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, he is resting in France.