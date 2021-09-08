Angelina Jolie recorded a video of domestic violence

For those suffering from domestic violence, the coming winter holidays can be a real challenge. To help all those who are abused in the family, Angelina Jolie recorded a video for the campaign, which was initiated by the British magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

So, the actress notes that it is important to find people who can help. “You can choose a code word with a friend or family member that will signal to them that you are in trouble. It’s sad to talk about it, but you have to be prepared for the fact that not all friends or relatives will believe you and want to support you. Often complete strangers come to the rescue: those who have experienced violence themselves, as well as religious communities, ”says Jolie in the video.

In addition to advice to those who may be in a dangerous situation, the celebrity turned to people who may witness domestic violence.

“Try to understand the tremendous emotional, financial and legal pressures they are likely to face given the fact that they are being forced to remain silent. Keep in mind that they may very well be suffering from trauma and PTSD. If you think that someone you know or friends is experiencing domestic violence, try not to leave them. Make it clear that you will be there for them. Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Explore the topic of domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, especially in children. Take these questions seriously, ”adds Angelina.