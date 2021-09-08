Angelina Jolie started an Instagram page to share information about Afghanistan (photo)

More than four million people have already subscribed to Jolie’s social network account.

Angelina Jolie, actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, signed up on Instagram to share stories of Afghans.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and express themselves. So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of people fighting for their basic human rights around the world, ”she wrote in the first post.

Jolie posted a letter from an Afghan girl who tells how her life has changed since the rise to power of the radical Taliban. The teenager believes that society is intimidated by the new government, and the rights of residents are violated.

The actress called on all those who are not indifferent to provide all possible support and assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Let us remind you that the Nobel Prize laureate writer Svetlana Aleksievich discussed the problems of Belarus with the American actress Angelina Jolie, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

It was also reported that members of the radical Taliban movement opened fire on protesters in support of the national flag of Afghanistan in Nangarhar province.

Photo: goodfon