Angelina Jolie told how she accompanied her son Maddox to the university: “I cried”

Angelina Jolie / Maddox Jolie-Pitt

18-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt is getting used to an independent life – the adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began his studies at the South Korean University of Yense. And his famous mother is trying to accept the fact that the child has grown. In an interview with OK! The 44-year-old actress again remembered the day of parting, when she brought Maddox to Seoul, and then returned to the United States without him.

The Hollywood star admitted that she was not yet used to the absence of her son at home. She is sure that he perfectly understands her feelings now.

Yes, I was crying. Maddox hugged me tightly as we said goodbye. And I felt that the moment has come when the child cares about you and worries if everything is fine with you,

– said Angelina.



Angelina Jolie

In a conversation with a journalist, she noted that she was very proud of Maddox, but his choice of university and faculty made her worried. According to Jolie, she already misses him.

The movie star believes that none of her six children are showing interest in acting. They are all very different, and everyone finds something to their liking.

My son Knox is interested in shooting. Vivien is engaged in karate. And I am one of those mothers who are involved in the activities of their children. Going to the gym with them is really good – says Angelina Jolie.



Maddox Jolie-Pitt



