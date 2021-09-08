Another of the Kardashians: Kylie Jenner is pregnant again

24-year-old model and reality TV star “The Kardashian Family” has confirmed her second pregnancy: the star shared a very emotional video.

Model, entrepreneur and younger sister of Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy: the star will become a mother for the second time.

After Jenner renewed her relationship with musician Travis Scott, fans suspected her of pregnancy. Attentive subscribers noticed that the star did not share pictures from her 24th birthday, which is not typical for Instagram. But now the secret has become clear.

Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is expecting a child from her lover: the baby will become the second heir to the rapper and model.

The star shared a touching video on Instagram, which showed very personal moments from her home archive. For example, in the video you can see the first reaction of a happy Travis when he saw the unborn child on an ultrasound scan.

The followers of the star do not stop congratulating the star couple, and the post collects more and more likes and comments. In the first couple of hours, the video received more than 150 thousand congratulations.