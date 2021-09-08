Arkane Studios talks about the design of Deathloop’s Colt and Julianna – Igromania

Shooter release Deathloop is just around the corner, so developers from Arkane Studios decided to talk about how the design of the two main characters was created – Colt and Julianne…

According to Jean-Baptiste Ferder, Assistant Art Director and Lead Character Artist, Deathloop characters have more realistic anatomy and proportions (unlike the series Dishonoredwhich brought the studio great success).

Colt and Julianne’s style reflects their personalities. The developers wanted the fighting couple to look nice and catch the players.

Colt’s outfit – an old leather aviator jacket and gloves – reveals his past: a war veteran pilot who knows how to handle firearms and can find a way out of deadlocks.

Julianne’s appearance reminds us that she is a hunter. The heroine wears a wide jacket, comfortable clothing that does not restrict movement, and accessories inspired by the pop culture of the 1960s.

Arkane Studios hopes that players will look at Colt and Julianne with curiosity and be able to find various details in them that will help better understand the story of the characters.

Deathloop is out on September 14th for PC and PlayStation 5.