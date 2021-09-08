Atomic Heart Creators Prepare Collector’s Edition

©

The developers of Atomic Heart, represented by Mundfish, are preparing a collector’s edition, as they announced on their server in Discord. Along with the announcement from the developers, there was a request, where they consulted with the players on what exactly to fill the “collection”, and asked to choose which “creation of the propaganda department” (aka a poster) the players would like to see on their wall:

The party cannot do without your participation! More precisely, the Atomic Heart Collector’s Edition batch cannot do without your opinion.

We will tell you more about the content of the Collectible in the near future, but today we will only touch on one item inside: a colorful Soviet poster! It is important for us to know what kind of art would you like to see in your room? Will there be an image of the dexterous android VoV / a6 holding the skies of our technological future? Or the almighty “Bumblebee”, raising heavy military equipment as a warning to any enemy of our Motherland?

We’re making a collector’s edition for you, so we want you to make the final decision.

You can see the poster options below:

The release of Atomic Heart is planned for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 4 with Xbox One, but a release date for the project has yet to be announced.