Ax Creator Kratos Dies From The Restart Of God Of War | Games

Studio Santa Monica has announced the death of George Maul, one of the key combat system designers in God of war (2018). In particular, Maul was responsible for the behavior of the Leviathan, Kratos’ ax, leveling elements and navigation in the game.

Many colleagues expressed their condolences over the death of the developer. The head of the God of War combat system development department, Mihir Sheth, said that Maul was often called “Furious George” for his indomitable spirit on the way to creating an idea he conceived. He also added that all the programming of the Leviathan’s behavior is entirely the work of Maul. At the same time, Sheth stressed that the merits of the deceased designer are much wider: Maul managed to work in the gaming industry for several decades.

Corey Barlog, head of development for God of War, also spoke out about Maul’s death. He said that he was devastated by the news of the death of the developer, and remembered not only about Maul’s contribution to the game, but also about human qualities.

Corey Barlog: “George was an incredibly funny, intelligent and truly warm person. He is one of the fathers of Leviathan. Without his interest and intelligence, shared moments of pure joy from the way the gameplay turns out, our ax simply would not have worked. I feel completely devastated that he is no longer with us. “

God of war released in April 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4. Action received high marks from journalists and recognized as one of the best games of the last generation of consoles.