Belarus refused to fire the head of the Ice Hockey Federation at the request of IIHF :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus will not leave his post, and the IIHF’s decision regarding him may be appealed

Head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus Dmitry Baskov (right)

The head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus (FHB) Dmitry Baskov will continue to work in his post, despite the decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to suspend him for five years. This is reported on the FHB website.

“In the near future, a decision will be made on the advisability of appealing the IIHF ruling against the chairman of the FHB Dmitry Baskov in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Lausanne,” the FHB said in a statement.

The organization expressed confidence that the election of Baskov was legitimate. The FHB also said that the decision to remove him was made due to political pressure on the IIHF.

“The facts of violations allegedly committed by Baskov, considered by the IIHF on the basis of reports from a number of foreign organizations and individuals, can be interpreted as a pre-emption on the part of the FHB of violations by representatives of the Belarusian hockey community, actively calling for destructive anti-civil and political actions, and their observance of political neutrality” , – added to the organization.

Earlier it became known that Dmitry Baskov was suspended for five years. According to the IIHF, he put pressure on athletes who opposed the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko. He was accused of threats and abuse of his position.