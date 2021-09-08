Belgium in Kazan: agreed to a photo with the fans, chose a hotel for the 2018 World Cup, is preparing a reserve squad

The Central Stadium pitch is good for them, and Bale was unhappy.

The Belgian national team, the leader in the FIFA rankings, will play in Kazan for the first time since the 2018 World Cup. In the selection match for the 2022 World Cup, she will be hosted by the Belarusian team, which was banned by UEFA from playing matches at home after the RyanAir flight scandal.

The Belgians have already arrived in the capital of Tatarstan and trained at the Central Stadium. Unlike the national team of Wales, which played in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan last Sunday, the team Eden Azara and Roberto Martinez calmly reacted to the game on a neutral field and did not fill up the Kazan side with complaints.

Photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

BELGIUM CHOSE THE SAME HOTEL THREE YEARS AGO

The day before, the team arrived at around four o’clock and stopped at the “Ramada”, where they also stayed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi… The Belgians consider this hotel to be a lucky one for themselves. After living here in the summer of 2018, the team beat the Brazilians in the quarter finals of the World Cup (2: 1). Athletes are superstitious people, so they did not change anything. And the hotel itself, judging by the stories of the staff, liked the Belgians. Before settling this time, the Belgian national team, as befits, sent a detailed rider with nuances on nutrition and accommodation. Many were surprised by the length of the document – it was already 30 pages.

Photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

The arrival of Belgium, like Wales two days earlier, did not cause much excitement among Kazan residents. If Gareth Bale five fans were waiting at the Mirage, then Edena Azara only three. Like the Welshman, Hazard initially refused to take a photo. After that, the fans waited for the idol and still got a selfie with him. After settling in, there were more fans – about 15, and even covid restrictions did not prevent them from getting photos with stars. And the head coach Roberto Martinez did not refuse photos with fans – took a selfie with literally everyone. Disappointed only Thierry Henry, part of Martinez’s headquarters. He did not answer any of the requests.

The Belgians arrived more than a day and a half before the game, so they had time to train in Kazan, unlike the same Welsh who arrived at night and played the next day. For the Belgian national team, the field of the Central Stadium seemed good, as reported by its head coach. “The pitch is good, but it requires special preparation. We will pay attention to this in our training “, – said Martinez at a press conference.

THE WALLIANS WERE DISSATISFIED WITH EVERYTHING, THE BELGIANS BELIEVED THEMSELVES DIFFERENTLY

The Welsh players, who had previously played the match in Kazan, criticized the field. After the game, the captain of the national team Bale said that the lawn was not watered, which became a problem for his team. “The field was very soft and dry. It was hard to play. At the very least, it should have been wetted. Maybe it helped the Belarusian national team. We played on bad pitches before, but it definitely gave us difficulties today, as well as the long-distance flight to Russia, ”Bale said after the match.

Gareth Bale / photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

But the non-irrigated field is a whim of the Belarusian side. The formal owners pay for the rental of the stadium, which means they determine all the additional options, including the degree of watering, as well as the height of the lawn mowing. The Belarusians decided to use a little football trick that helps to slow down the movement of the ball. As a result, the Welsh began to complain about this, and the reputational costs were incurred not by the Belarusians, but by the stadium.

Wales, moreover, was unhappy with the trip to Russia from the very beginning. The first grumbles were heard from the UK, when the head coach of the team complained about the difficulty in obtaining visas. Then the representatives of Wales were dissatisfied with the Mirage Hotel and the food in it, although they themselves were responsible for the choice of the place to stay – no one imposed this hotel on them. And at the Central Stadium, the football stars asked for locker rooms for two teams at once. The Belgians have shown a completely different approach in this regard.

Photo: Andrey Titov, BUSINESS Online

By the arrival of the Belgians, the field was in optimal condition. The agronomist of the stadium in a conversation with the correspondent of “BUSINESS Online” assured that the arena was ready to host another match even the next day. Here they are also sure that these games of Belarusians will not spoil the pitch and it is guaranteed to suit the matches of “Rubin” in the best possible way. Kazan will play their match in almost a week, when on September 13 they will be welcomed to the field of the Ural Central Stadium.

BELGIANS PREPARE THE RESERVE

The national teams of Belgium and Belarus have already met during the current qualifying round. The first game became an anti-record for the Belarusians – they conceded 8 unanswered goals. After that game, the coaching staff of the national team of Belarus changed and the composition of the team itself was noticeably updated. This, incidentally, was noted at the press conference by Martinez, who this time does not expect such an easy walk. He is confident that the opponent will create a lot of problems, as he did in the matches with the Czech Republic (0: 1) and Wales (2: 3). Yes, the Belarusians have lost the last two matches with a minimum score, but still Belgium is Belgium – it will be much more difficult with the favorite of the group.

Martinez prepared for the fact that he will put up substitutes for this match. The coach said that the team had a very busy schedule and the rotation of players was inevitable. “We will play three games at once in a week, and to be fresh, rotation will be required. There will be an updated roster for this game, ”he said before the match.

It was known in advance that the Belgians would not play with an optimal line-up. We didn’t fly to Kazan for various reasons Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, Tom Meunier and Jan Werntongen… Another good news: Martinez practically promised to release the main star on the field – Azar Sr. Even though he noted that he is unlikely to leave Eden on the field for the entire 90 minutes. The fact that the Real Madrid player will play again in Kazan is already a big plus.

Eden Hazard / photo: Sergey Elagin, BUSINESS Online

The coaches of the Belgian national team can be understood: by the middle of the qualifying cycle, the team managed to gain a gap of 6 points from the closest pursuers and now can afford to use not the optimal composition in games with less strong teams. Even the possible loss of points in Kazan will not worsen the team’s chances of leaving the group from the first place.

The match with Belgium, as before with Wales, will be held without spectators, since UEFA bans them when playing on a neutral field.