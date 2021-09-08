Best of the Series: Tales of Arise PlayStation 5 Review

Some large enemies have spirit cores that shine in orange, breaking which you will stun the enemy and get the opportunity to inflict high damage on him while he is knocked out. The same goes for monster bosses. In the game, there are generally decent bosses of huge sizes, the surest way to destroy which is to break cores and lash out with all your might. Among all the enemies, the classic giant monsters stand out. By the way, some of them can only be found secretly, for example, by killing one of the monsters in less than five minutes. In addition to many skill points, you will receive an artifact – an astral flower, which increases the scale of techniques by one unit. Artifacts are a new kind of key items that provide permanent bonuses. They can be turned on and off in a separate menu. They have now replaced the grade system from past games in the series. The team is rewarded with artifacts for completing various tasks and exploiting.

The balance in the game turned out to be strong. You will not be able to ignore some of the boss mechanics, negative statuses and elements, even on an easy difficulty level. If the usual or difficult is not enough, then you can unscrew the maximum at any time – the difficulty changes in the menu, which is available at any time, except for battles. At the same time, along with numerous auxiliary features, the game is also constantly automatically saved on two slots, so in case of loss it is really possible to reboot. Or even replay the battle, and even find yourself in front of the enemy without losing anything – Tales of Arise allows you to do that. Therefore, it is as friendly as possible to newcomers to the genre and series. There are also bonuses for difficulty – the higher the difficulty, the more experience, resources and better rewards you will receive for winning. In addition, there are bonuses for a series of battles – when you consistently destroy enemy after enemy on the same map and further improve the number and rarity of prizes for battles.

The pumping system has undergone some changes in symbiosis with the solutions from the previous parts. It happens through the activation of skills on the title board. As before, for completing certain actions – from going through a storyline battle to finding a certain number of items or completing quests – you get titles. Each of them is located on a special panel and gives the right to learn four additional skills to the first one obtained with him. They are not related to each other, have a separate cost, and if all five are received, they give a bonus to the parameters specified in the title properties. The process itself is done quite sensibly – in one way or another you will need new passive skills and expansion of the capabilities of the characters, among which everything is useful, gives more freedom and strengthens the attack. Unless a part of active skills may turn out to be an amateur, but their choice, fortunately, is wide enough. And in addition to titles, techniques are also learned by using a certain number of available skills and in combination with others, which motivates you to use different strokes. Each technique can be amplified fivefold by using a sufficient number of times.

It would be exhausting to spend all the time fighting, so our motley party will have to be distracted in one way or another. The first step, of course, is to rest. This can be done in taverns, but it is much more profitable to have a rest by the fire. Then there will be an opportunity to chat with the heroes and strengthen the connection with each other, which will affect the synchronization in battles. And where without cooking recipes. Any masterpiece can be cooked by this or that hero, but each has its own masters who will give an additional bonus to the already existing properties of the dish. In addition, the first try is often accompanied by a hilarious scene. As you may have guessed, here we come close to the sketes, one of the characteristic features of Tales of. They remained, but now there are much fewer of them. Skits are mainly used strictly according to the situation when you need to tell more details about the region, current goals, encountered characters or events.

Now there are no squabbles on the final battle screen, the results appear right after the battle, but the conversations themselves remain, although they occur less often and occur on the go. Unfortunately, the cooperative element also fell victim, when it was possible to give a friend the control of a party member. Perhaps later this feature will return in one form or another in one of the updates. Although the producer of the project, Yusuke Tomizawa, said that this was done with the expectation that the players would get deeper into the story.

Among the items of equipment are accessories and weapons with armor unique for each party member. In addition to being in chests, receiving as a reward and buying in stores, they can also be created. Crafting is quite simple – find a nomadic merchant in a location or a specialist in a tavern and give the indicated ingredients with a small amount for services. Only weapons are displayed, and although among them there are improved duplicates with the corresponding name, the majority of unique beautiful models. If you want to change the appearance of the character, then at your service are many elements of the change of appearance, which can be both bought in the DLC and received within the game for some merit, as expected. What is noteworthy is the customization of weapons. And now you can choose your favorite model in isolation from the characteristics.

In addition to cooking, there are activities such as farming, fishing, owl hunting and colosseum. The first allows you to breed animals and get meat from them over time. The second is to catch various types of fish in specially designated places in a mini-game, where you need to choose a fishing rod, bait and catch the creature in a special way. Owls hide in many location maps, usually somewhere higher, blending into space, but not always. For capturing them, you can get a reward from the king of owls by going to the owl forest. The Colosseum finally, after an absence in Tales of berseria, returns with fanfare. In addition to the typical battles in solo and group battles, you still have to meet in cameo battles with some old acquaintances. What – we will not say, as a spoiler.

There are fewer sub-tasks, but they are now strictly contextualized to the events in the plot and the specifics of the region. Perhaps the most interesting of them are where you have to use your ingenuity, and especially a number of riddles with a cool reward. It is now extremely convenient to keep track of sidequests and other activities with the help of a detailed map and shortcuts in the menu, which are installed on the joystick cross by default. Fast movement is carried out on the basis of special points for the teleport, which you open during the visit to locations, they are on almost every map.

The project has been fully translated into Russian using subtitles. Although the authors in places freely interpret some individual phrases and names. For example, “Miguel” and “Alfen” would be better perceived with a soft sign at the end. The general meaning is not distorted, the context, in-game terminology and even jokes are taken into account. Except that in some places and menu options it would be worth increasing the font due to the length of the words. But in the story content, everything is fine, so you can confidently pass.

It is known for certain that the composition of the developers of Tales of Arise is quite wide and includes both authors Tales of phantasiaand Tales of berseria… But at the same time, we got the impression that they consulted with the authors Tales of vesperia, since there are enough similar elements from Scarlet Nexus… This is both a system of skills and switching between allies in battle, tied to the gamepad buttons, as well as similar game design ideas, such as dialogs in the style of manga panels, menu shortcuts and other moments. This is definitely a cool decision that we welcome.

Surprising but true – Motoi Sakuraba when writing the soundtrack, he greatly tempered his ardor of the experimenter. If past works were satisfied with eclectic anthologies of a number of musical styles, then this time the music came out in the rather strict framework of a couple of genres. The orchestra became predominant. Whether it’s symphonies with choral chants or calm keyboards, the soundtrack leaves the flavor of an epic journey to distant lands. Only occasionally can you hear compositions with guitar or melodies with electronic samples. The soundtrack turned out to be strict and holistic, as well as a dramatic story about the liberation of people under the long yoke of conquerors. In some places, the tracks seem to say that Alfen and the team are the same ray in the dark kingdom.