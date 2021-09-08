“Big mistake”. Pyanich – about the lost victory of Bosnia over Kazakhstan

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder, 31 Miralem Pjanic commented on the result of the home meeting of the 6th round of the group stage of the selection for the 2022 World Cup with the national team of Kazakhstan (2: 2), in which the guests avoided defeat in the 5th compensated minute before the match.

“This is a big mistake, there is nothing to add here. We lost two points at home. We had many opportunities, and we did not take advantage of them. This is football, the opponent can punish for any chance.

Of course, it is not easy to play with Kazakhstan, but if we want to be among the first two teams in the standings, we must beat Kazakhstan at home.

Especially considering the result with France, today we were hoping for a different result. Not that we played badly, but we just didn’t risk it. In a month we will have away matches in Kazakhstan and Ukraine, we are obliged to score points there, ”scsport.ba quotes Pyanich.

Note that the midfielder of Moscow CSKA became the author of the scored ball at 90 + 5 minutes Baktiyor Zainutdinov…