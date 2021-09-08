Billionaire Kylie Jenner in a corset without underwear showed a new mansion (photo)

Instagram 23-year-old Kylie Jenner is a lover of outfits that make her feminine forms stand out, be it a sports uniform or a bikini for sunbathing.

Today, Kim Kardashian’s sister appeared in front of the camera in a chocolate-colored leather suit. The top was a strapless corset with sharp edges. He emphasized the lush neckline of the TV star, as well as her slender waist. Kylie revealed a graceful neck and chiseled shoulders. Pants with a high rise fit the curvy hips of the TV personality.

instagram.com/kyliejenner/

The blogger entered the room and stood by the window, the sunlight fell on her face. Kylie closed her eyes contentedly. She posed for a new home in Beverly Hills, which she bought in April for $ 37 million. “I applied lipstick from her new collection, The Grinch Stole Christmas.” This color is perfect for the holidays, ”wrote Kylie.

Fans appreciated her image, and some were surprised by the composition of the picture. “Oh, this outfit!”, “I thought the plant behind your back was your hair”, “Who else thought that the plant was her hair?”, “Hot!” you little Kylie! “,” You’re Batman’s girlfriend! ” – the subscribers spoke.

