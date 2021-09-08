Bitcoin comes to life, Ethereum runs in the $ 3400 zone

While Bitcoin is recovering from the sale, settling in the area of ​​the 46 thousand dollars mark, the Ethereum rate runs in the zone of $ 3400, having marked yesterday one-month lows at $ 2898. The fact that the altcoin was able to return above the psychological $ 3,000 mark is positive from a technical analysis point of view. However, prices remain under pressure in today’s trading, which indicates that players are not ready for more active purchases even at current levels.

Recall that last week Ether marked May highs just above the $ 4,000 level, almost reaching record peaks. After exceeding this mark, GPUs in China, which are used for Ethereum mining, have risen in price by almost 20% due to a shortage. Moreover, the profitability of mining has almost doubled over the past month.

Meanwhile, Ripple is recovering from mid-August lows, but so far, too, is unconvincing. Quotes at the moment reached lows around $ 0.9500, and today they are trying to stabilize at 1.0830. If, in the short term, prices can manage to defend the $ 1 mark at the daily close, it will be a small victory on the road to recovery. In the meantime, downside risks persist.

Bitcoin itself has risen above the 200-day moving average, but does not dare to test the 20-DMA, which is located at $ 48,800, blocking the path to the psychological level of $ 50 thousand, again acting as a resistance.

_______________

Chen Limin,

Chief Financial Officer and Head of Trading Department,

ICB Fund