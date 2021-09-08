Cardano Creator Says More Countries Will Follow Bitcoin Movement In El Salvador

Following the historic adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender by El Salvador on Tuesday, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that many more countries will eventually follow in the footsteps of the Latin American country.

The adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador further legitimizes the belief that people should control their money, Hoskinson said in his YouTube video Congratulations to Bitcoin on September 7.

The founder of Cardano expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are the future of money, as the younger generation will inevitably trigger the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies. “Most people under the age of 25 have a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies and many of them own them. This is the future. . Their children will grow up with these values ​​and beliefs about the nature of money, ”he said.

Hoskinson also predicted that more countries around the world will move into the cryptocurrency industry by adopting cryptocurrency as part of various government structures, stating:

“In the coming years, many more nation-states will use cryptocurrency as part of their monetary policy, either as reserves in their central banks or using cryptocurrency rails for central bank settlements, or potentially just simply taking a cryptocurrency as El Salvador has done and make it the national currency. “

On the subject: Republic of Panama introduces cryptocurrency regulation bill

Hoskinson is not the only one who believes that the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador will eventually push more countries towards cryptocurrency:

Today, Bitcoin has been officially recognized as legal tender in its first country. Beyond the headlines, competing countries are now under pressure to acquire Bitcoin – even if only as a reserve asset – as its design greatly encourages early adoption. his fluctuations https://t.co/mggfDk4v9z – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 7, 2021

On September 7, El Salvador officially became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as its official currency, requiring all local merchants to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment. Subsequently, Bitcoin suffered a major sudden collapse when its price fell from $ 52,000 to $ 43,000 on Tuesday. …