Coaches Lukashenka and is accused of murder by the opposition. Who is Basque :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has disqualified the president of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation for five years. He supports the Lukashenka regime, threatens athletes and fires “unreliable” coaches. What is important to know about Dmitry Baskov – in the material of RBC

Basque is a former professional ice hockey player. From 1998 to 2010 he played for the Grodno “Neman”, “Brest”, “Vitebsk” and “Yunost-Minsk”. He was repeatedly called up to the national team at the stages of the Eurotour.