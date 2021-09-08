Coaches Lukashenka and is accused of murder by the opposition. Who is Basque :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has disqualified the president of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation for five years. He supports the Lukashenka regime, threatens athletes and fires “unreliable” coaches. What is important to know about Dmitry Baskov – in the material of RBC
Read us on
News News
Dmitry Baskov
(Photo: Twitter HC “Dynamo” (Minsk))
Basque is a former professional ice hockey player. From 1998 to 2010 he played for the Grodno “Neman”, “Brest”, “Vitebsk” and “Yunost-Minsk”. He was repeatedly called up to the national team at the stages of the Eurotour.
- From 2011 to 2013, Baskov worked as a goalkeeping coach – first in the MHL team “Minsk Zubry”, and then in the HC “Raubichi”. From 2013 to 2018, he headed the Minsk sports school for hockey BFSO “Dynamo”.
- While working in the sports school for the first time I went into business. In 2014, together with the director of the school, Andrei Yakimchik, he established a limited liability company “Davinstroyinvest”, which was engaged in the purchase of land plots in Minsk and the construction of commercial real estate on them. One of the largest projects of Davinstroyinvest was the construction in Kamennaya Gorka of the country’s largest auto center Lada – Lozanzh
- In 2018, Baskov became the general director of Dynamo Minsk, which plays in the KHL.
- In the same year, Baskov, together with Yakimchik, received a share in Retorcia Trade LLC. Initially, the company was engaged in laying engineering networks in the area of the village of Tarasovo, which is located near the Minsk ring road. The largest project of Retorcia Trade was the construction of a complex in the same place. Several years ago, Baskov received 3.85% of Dutch Star FLLC. At the beginning of 2020, the share of a functionary in a construction company increased to 10.74%.
- In the same period, Baskov received 10% of Smart Telecom LLC, a company engaged in the wholesale purchase of portable devices, telephony and IT accessories. At the beginning of 2020, Baskov became the owner of 15% of the authorized capital of the battery plant in Brest (Battery Alliance LLC). Also, until December 2020, he was a member of the board of directors of the Belarusian BSB Bank.
- Throughout his career – both in sports and in business – Baskov played in the team of Alexander Lukashenko. Their acquaintance with the President of Belarus happened in the late 90s. According to the ex-hockey player, he used to keep fit with the team of the head of state during his vacation. Now Baskov is the head coach of Lukashenko’s team.
- In April 2020, he joined the Board of Directors of the KHL
- In June 2020, amid protests related to the results of the presidential elections in Belarus, Baskov wrote an open letter to the sports community in support of Alexander Lukashenko, in which he criticized opposition-minded athletes. Baskov claims that “athletes have nothing to complain about in Belarus” and noted that sports in the country developed thanks to the president.
- In August 2020, he took part in the rally “For Belarus” in support of Alexander Lukashenko.
- At the same time, at the end of August 2020, Baskov was appointed acting chairman of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus in connection with the resignation of Gennady Savilov. On September 9, Baskov was elected head of the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus and at the same time left Dynamo Minsk.
- On November 14, Tribuna.com published material stating that Basque could be involved in the death of activist Roman Bondarenko. The 31-year-old man died on November 12 in an emergency hospital in Minsk. He was brought there with a traumatic brain injury from the Central District Department of Internal Affairs, where he ended up as a result of the attack. It was reported that Bondarenko was beaten when he tried to prevent unknown assailants from tearing off the white-red-white ribbons, which are a symbol of the Belarusian opposition. Baskov himself, commenting on this material, said that groundless accusations were brought against him. In December 2020, the Belarusian Foundation for Sports Solidarity (BFSS) sent a statement to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding disciplinary action against Baskov in connection with “actions that grossly discredit the reputation of ice hockey as a form of sports “. On Wednesday, September 8, IIHF released a statement on the completed investigation into the Baskov case. The Federation concluded that “although the presence of Baskov at the event cannot be ruled out, evidence of Baskov’s active participation in the attack on Bondarenko has not been found.”
- At the same time, the IIHF recognized as sufficient evidence that Basque threatened and discriminated against Belarusian athletes because of their political convictions ”. In addition, he “abused his position as a hockey representative to support President Lukashenko.” The federation also mentioned that Basque had fired several “unreliable” athletes and coaches as a sports director. In this regard, the IIHF decided to remove Baskov from all national and international hockey activities for five years – from September 10, 2021 and will be valid until September 9, 2026.
- The Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus has already called “the IIHF’s position on the removal of the head of the national sports federation unacceptable” and said that Basque will continue to work in his post, despite the decision of the International Federation.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on the basis of accusations, previously temporarily banned Baskov from participating in the Olympic Games and other events under the auspices of the IOC.