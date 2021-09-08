Colleagues of Kanye West told with whom he cheated on Kim Kardashian

Members of the team of rapper Kanye West told in an interview with The sunwith whom he cheated on his wife – reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

According to an insider, Kanye spoke to his inner circle about infidelity during Saint Pablo’s 2016 concert tour. “He admitted that he slept with girls behind Kim’s back, even said that he did it with fans, shared insane details about his orgies. Described in great detail, in unrealistic words. Those who know him well just grabbed his head and laughed nervously, the team members who had just joined the tour were amazed, ”the insider shares.

A colleague clarified that none of the team doubted Kanye West’s mental illness.

Formerly fans of the rapper suspectedthat he confessed to cheating in one of the new songs.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014. In February 2021, the TV star filed for divorce from the rapper. In April, it became known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West came to an agreement on joint custody of four children.