Croatia – Slovenia – 3: 0, match review, World Cup 2022 qualifying round, as a result will affect the Russian national team

While the Russian national team was tormented by Malta, its competitors in the qualification of the 2022 World Cup met in a parallel match. Croatia at its field in Split took Slovenia. The hosts were initially clear favorites, but everything turned out to be too simple.

The picture of the game became clear from the very first minutes. Croats populated the Slovenes’ gates and terrorized them with endless awnings. The guests coped at first and even tried to snap back with the help of throws behind the backs of the defenders, but by the middle of the half they smelled of a goal in their goal. The result is logical: in the 33rd minute, the Croats had a serve from the right flank, the midfielder who was alone Mario Pashalich struck, but hit the post, but the striker Marco Livaya (Do you remember how he played for Rubin?) I have not forgiven the finishing move – 1: 0.

In the second half, the picture has not changed. The Croats did not like such a modest advantage in the score, and they continued to choke the opponent. In the 66th minute, the hosts got their way. Ivan Perisic on the left flank “destroyed” the defender and shot into the goalkeeper’s room, where the ball was waiting for Pashalich. The ex-midfielder of “Spartak” could only substitute his foot, which he did – 2: 0.

In such a game, the advantage of two goals was more than enough, but the Croatian national team did not calm down. Moments at the gates of the Slovenes continued to pour in one after another. The owners didn’t even need a break for a break.

And on the last, fourth compensated minute, the most interesting moment happened for us. Forward Mislav Orshich hung on the far post, and the former midfielder of CSKA reached the ball Nikola Vlašić…





It’s too early to praise the Russian national team. Raw football against not the strongest Croatia

The score 3: 0 better reflects the picture of the game, but that’s not the point. Thanks to the third goal, Croatia overtook Russia on the difference between goals scored and conceded (7 versus 6). Now Croats are in first place in Group H, and our team has dropped to second place. Of the good, it can only be noted that Slovenia is bogged down in fourth position and is already six points behind the Russian national team. Slovaks are the third (9).

If we return to the Croatia – Slovenia match, here are some statistics: the advantage in shots in favor of the hosts – 22 versus 6, on target – 10 versus 2. The possession of the ball, of course, was also in the hands of the Croats (63 percent). The advantage is obvious, but in the game it was felt even stronger – Croatia simply did not notice the opponent. Very powerful.

The decisive matches of the qualifying stage are ahead. The teams will play the remaining four rounds in October and November. And if Croatia plays their meetings in the same way as with Slovenia, then Russia will have to count on the maximum second place, which is sent to the play-offs. But in the last round, our team will play with the Croats away. Against the background of the game between Russia and Malta, this form of the main rival scares.