Daniil Medvedev’s rival is Felix Auger-Alyassim: the first tennis player born in 2000 to reach the semifinals of Slam

Medvedev will fight for the final of the US Open with a student of Uncle Nadal. What is Auger-Alyassim known for?

Russian Daniil Medvedev will fight at the US Open for reaching the finals with a student of the uncle of the famous Spaniard Rafael Nadal… So what is known for Felix Auger-Aliassim?





At the beginning of April 2021, it became known that the famous coach Tony Nadal, who worked for many years with his equally famous nephew Raphael, returned from sabbatical and started working with a new student. Hardly anyone doubted that his next ward would be a tennis player who could make a lot of noise on the court. And this student was the Canadian Felix Auger-Alyassim.





I must say that Felix Auger-Alyassim was already known in the tennis world long before he started working with Tony Nadal. He was the second racket of the world in juniors, broke many prestigious records, won many titles. In 2015, together with Denis Shapovalov Felix won the junior US Open, in the same season won the prestigious Eddie Herr International Tennis Championship, beating the Australian in the final Alexa de Minora. In 2016, Auger-Allassim reached the final of the junior Roland Garros, and then won the main trophy in New York, defeating such rivals as the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serb Miomir Ketsmanovich.





In June 2017, Felix won his first Challenger title in Lyon. At that time he was 16 years 10 months old. He became the seventh player in history to win a tournament of this level under 17, being on the same list as masters such as Rafael Nadal. Michael Chang, Richard Gasquet other. Since 2019, the Canadian has become a regular in the ATP finals. To date, there are already 8 of them. However, Felix did not manage to get the coveted trophy. In 2019, he was in the finals of Rio, Lyon and Stuttgart, in 2020 – Rotterdam, Marseille and Cologne, in 2021 – Melbourne and again Stuttgart. From this list, it is easy to see that Felix is ​​a versatile person – he plays equally well on all surfaces – on the open hard, in the hall, on the ground and even on the grass.





It is curious that Felix was born on August 8, 2000 – on the same day, but 19 years later than the famous Roger Federer. In the summer of 2000, the famous Swiss was a top 50 player and had one final in the ATP tournament. Auger-Allassim never hid that Federer was a role model for him. It was all the more interesting to watch their match in Halle-2021, when Felix was able to beat his idol, winning back from 0: 1 in sets.

When, in April 2021, it became known about the beginning of the official cooperation between Felix and Tony, Uncle Nadal was bombarded with questions why he chose Auger-Alyassim as his ward. “When I first saw Felix play, I said to Raphael: ‘This guy will be very good.’ I saw him on a Challenger in a match with Huame Munar, a player in our academy. Felix was 16 years old, but even then it was clear that he would become one of the best in the world. However, now he has to work hard to confirm these predictions, ”admitted Tony Nadal at the beginning of his work with Felix Auger-Allassim.





It is curious that one of the main competitors of Auger-Allassim in the coming years, Tony Nadal considers the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who went to the Canadian as a contender in the US Open – 2021 semifinals: “At the moment we are at the beginning of the era of tennis with very good players. Felix will have to compete in the near future with such formidable tennis players as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Dominik Tim, Stefanos Tsitsipas, as well as those who are a little younger. For example, with Yannick Sinner and, probably, Carlos Alcaras. The competition will be fierce. But it’s good. The situation is similar to the one Raphael went through when he started. He then went through battles with promising young players such as Federer, Roddick, Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Marat Safin and others. They were all young, talented, and we knew we had to work hard to compete with them. Felix will have to go through the same thing.

Auger-Allassim’s entry to the semi-finals of the US Open – 2021 was a historic event. First, Felix is ​​the first Canadian in the semifinals of this tournament. Secondly, he became the youngest semi-finalist of the US Open since Del Potro in 2009. And thirdly, Auger-Alyassim became the first tennis player born in 2000 to make his way to the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament. Semifinals of the US Open – 2021 Felix Auger-Alyassim – Daniil Medvedev will take place on Friday, September 10.