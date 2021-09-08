Diaries of the 2021 Venice Festival: Kristen Stewart is the princess, Anya Taylor-Joy is the singer

The Venice Festival crossed the equator. The program this year is not quite evenly drawn up, and most of the important premieres – films with stars and from star-directors who gathered crowds of fans in front of the festival palace – have already been shown in Venice. Here are four awesome films worth waiting for – and two disastrous ones.
Best Film So far Screened at the Festival – Autobiographical “God’s hand” Paolo Sorrentino (participates in the main competition). Early 80s, Naples. The whole city is discussing the transfer of the famous Argentine football player Diego Maradona to the local football club. Perhaps most of all, this news worries 17-year-old Fabietto (Filippo Scotti) and his large family. But then events take place in Fabietto’s life (not only the inevitable drama of growing up, but also a family tragedy), after which football victories cease to interest him.
The Hand of God is a very personal film: the prototype of the protagonist is the director himself (Sorrentino told reporters that only after passing the milestone age, 50 years, he decided to take on this material). But, despite all the intimacy, this is a large-scale, even epic movie – a family saga like “100 Years of Solitude”, a portrait against the backdrop of history. And because of this, The Hand of God reminds not only other films about growing up – Call Me by Your Name by Luca Guadagnino or Amarcord by Federico Fellini, but also Roma by Alfonso Cuarona (received the Golden Lion in Venice in 2018 ).
This is an exciting, funny and tragic, certainly spectacular movie (although not as decorative as the last films of Sorrentino): the wide panoramas of Naples, which will be shown more than once, barely fit into the frame of the screen. It’s only a shame that viewers will not see this film in the cinema: “The Hand of God” was filmed by order of Netflix and will be released on the platform on December 15th.
Another great Netflix movie that was shown in the competition is “The Lost Daughter” Maggie Gyllenhaal. Unlike many directing debuts (including Robin Wright and Daniel Brühl, more recent examples), she does not appear in her film. The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by the Italian writer Helena Ferrante (Gyllenhaal herself is listed as the second author of the script).
A middle-aged university teacher with the ancient name Leda (Olivia Colman) comes to a Greek resort. But the trip does not go well: on the beach, she quarrels with a noisy family of Americans vacationing there. Even more than the conflict itself, she is worried about the uneasy relationship of one of the women, the beautiful Nina (Dakota Johnson), with her daughter. They remind Ledoux of her youth when she (Ledoux plays Jesse Buckley in her youth) raised two daughters.
The film Gyllenhaal at first seems like a drama, but quickly mutates almost into a thriller – several times it will make the viewer fidget uncomfortably on the edge of the chair. In The Daughter, there are generally many strange situations, such as a casual conversation with an unpleasant acquaintance, very unexpected and plausible at the same time. Separately, it is worth noting the very pleasant camera work (Hélène Louvard had previously shot Happy Lazarus and Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always in a similar craft manner) and the acting. Coleman is traditionally great, Johnson as the vulgar beauty and Buckley as the woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown are superb. Gyllenhaal previously directed only the TV series At Home, but this movie is stronger than many shown in the main competition, the creators of which are much more experienced. Now we will look forward to her new film. The Lost Daughter will be available on Netflix on December 31st.
The main disappointment of the festival is the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” Pablo Larraina (participates in the main competition). This is a movie about Princess Diana, namely, as the name suggests, about her divorce and her maiden name. The action covers three days – Christmas holidays in 1991, when Diana decided to break up with her husband. At the Sandringham estate, they give a chic reception and give gifts, but the princess (Kristen Stewart) is not happy: she eats little, cries a lot, makes accusatory speeches about the stopped time and rebel against the royal family.
Larrain was already interested in the fate of the wives of the first persons of the state – in 2016 his “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy was published. “Spencer” is also a decorative movie, even mannered. If we talk about the merits, then it is certainly beautifully filmed, as if immersed in a transparent morning haze (cameraman Claire Mathon previously worked on “Portrait of a Girl on Fire”). That’s all with dignity. Firstly (and for a conventionally biographical movie, this is probably important), Stewart is completely different from Diana – not only in appearance, but also in vibe. Secondly, Larrain uses metaphors in the forehead, and they explain them several times: Anna Boleyn (we recall, she was beheaded by her husband, who found another wife for himself) appears first in the form of a book, and then in the flesh. Diana is constantly fed, and she is nauseous (she, as you know, had bulimia) – this will also be repeated ten times. Some scenes – for example, the ending – are filmed so naively, as if Larrain came up with it for the first time in the history of cinema, and cause not even outrage, but a kind of admiration.
Another film from the main competition, which rallied critics in dislike of him (although he certainly has fans), – “Sunset” Mexican Michel Franco. Wealthy European tourists – brother (Tim Roth), sister (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and two of her teenage children (Samuel Bottomley, Iazua Larios) – come to Mexico on vacation. Their careless rest will be cut short by a phone call, after which the family will have to split up.
Sunset will deceive the expectations of viewers who have seen Franco’s previous film, The New Order. When submachine gunners in uniform appear on the beach between naked bodies lying on the sand, you are waiting for the next military coup – as it turns out, in vain. True, there will be an unexpected plot twist, as Franco loves, in the film, but the action after it develops in a different direction. Tim Roth (already starred in Franco’s film “Chronicle”) is excellent, but why, in the end, the director makes both the heroes and the audience suffer, it is not clear.
There were also pleasant comebacks in Venice. The main competition showed a new work by Briton Ana Lily Amirpur (“Legion”) with an intricate name Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon… At night, when a huge yellow moon is shining in the sky, a patient escapes from a mental hospital near New Orleans (Jung Jong-seo from The Burning One). This is Mona Lisa, and she has superpowers – she can force people to do what she wants with the power of thought. Mona Lisa goes to New Orleans, where she accidentally meets a strip club dancer (Kate Hudson) in the parking lot.
Many critics scolded “Mona Lisa” for its carelessly written and not the most original story. But this is a movie adventure, a movie journey that invites the viewer to go on a night trip (Amirpur’s debut film “A Girl Returns Home Alone at Night” was also about night wanderings). And while this trip has no purpose, that doesn’t make it any less tempting. A similar, very atmospheric movie was shot in the 90s by Jim Jarmusch – also a singer of New Orleans, night parking, a lover of unexpected meetings and retro soundtracks. Separately, we note Kate Hudson, for whom the role of a selfish stripper is one of the best in her career, and Ed Skrein, who played a drug dealer with tattoos on his face. It is not yet clear whether the film will be released in Russia.
One of the most anticipated premieres of this Mostra is the new film by Edgar Wright. “Last Night in Soho” (shown out of competition).
Our days. Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) moves from the English countryside to London to become a designer. As soon as she moves into a rented room, visions begin to torment her. In them she is in London, but already in the 60s, following Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) – a young singer, a rising star. But what started out as a glorious success story soon turns into a nightmare.
Edgar Wright (“Baby Drive”, “Zombie Called Sean”) is an addicted man, now turning his attention to the swinging 60s. “At this time, London seemed to be the center of the universe, didn’t it?” – the main character asks with admiration the housewife (Diana Rigg). And Wright gives the viewer a ticket to this era: cars glide slowly along the streets flooded with light, everyone looks gorgeous and dances funny, and the music – the music was better then than it is now. But don’t be in a hurry to be enchanted – as soon as Wright deconstructs the popular myth about the swinging 60s – in London, as Eloise has been warned several times, it can be dangerous.
“Last Night in Soho” is a nostalgic journey, but not at all like what the hero of “Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen did. Wright deceives viewers several times and sharply unfolds the genre. We will not go into details, but “Night” is not only a story about the adventures of a little girl in a big city, this film contains mysticism, detective story, abuse, and horror. Some of the tricks are fat, and closer to the finale, perhaps too much happens on the screen, but before that, viewers will have an hour and a half of an exciting musical journey into the night. The film will be released in Russia on November 3.
