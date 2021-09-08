Diaries of the 2021 Venice Festival: Kristen Stewart is the princess, Anya Taylor-Joy is the singer

Larrain was already interested in the fate of the wives of the first persons of the state – in 2016 his “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy was published. “Spencer” is also a decorative movie, even mannered. If we talk about the merits, then it is certainly beautifully filmed, as if immersed in a transparent morning haze (cameraman Claire Mathon previously worked on “Portrait of a Girl on Fire”). That’s all with dignity. Firstly (and for a conventionally biographical movie, this is probably important), Stewart is completely different from Diana – not only in appearance, but also in vibe. Secondly, Larrain uses metaphors in the forehead, and they explain them several times: Anna Boleyn (we recall, she was beheaded by her husband, who found another wife for himself) appears first in the form of a book, and then in the flesh. Diana is constantly fed, and she is nauseous (she, as you know, had bulimia) – this will also be repeated ten times. Some scenes – for example, the ending – are filmed so naively, as if Larrain came up with it for the first time in the history of cinema, and cause not even outrage, but a kind of admiration.