Dynamo Moscow forward Vadim Shipachev scored six goals in the first three KHL matches of the 2021/2022 season

The captain of the Moscow “Dynamo” goes to the next records. It looks like he can’t be stopped.

Six goals in three games! Shipachev is an ideal center for the Russian national team for the Olympics

Captain of the Moscow Dynamo Vadim Shipachev – the personality for Russian hockey is unique. The country’s best central striker to date tried his hand at the NHL, but immediately realized that America was not his. Overseas, Vadim did not go, but in Russia he is just a king.

When someone is surprised at the large salary of Shipachev at Dynamo Moscow, let them simply observe the game of this hockey player, his actions on the ice, statistics and study the number of records broken by Vadim in the blue and white uniform.





The Russian national team has a large selection of centers for the Olympics. The scarcity problem is overblown

We have already written the text about the candidates for the role of central strikers in the Russian national team in the Olympic season. So Shipachev is a clear and unconditional second center, after Yevgeny Malkin from Pittsburgh, who, in the absence of injuries, will probably be used in the top three.

“Shipachev cannot be stopped, he can be contained. He is, of course, a great master, a very creative player. To be as talented as he is is simply illegal, “Avangard head coach Bob Hartley said before the reporting meeting with Dynamo Moscow.

The Canadian specialist seemed to feel where the main danger would come to his team, although there is no need to be Nostradamus here.

As a result, in the match with Avangard, Shipachev, who at such a pace will not only win the KHL regular championship scorer race, but also become the best sniper, scored the third (!) Double in a row, scoring six goals in three matches.





It’s too early to cheat. 6 KHL players who can return to the Russian national team before the Olympic Games

In the game against Avangard, Vadim first distinguished himself in the end of the first period in the majority, when the captain of the hawks Alexei Emelin won two minutes. Dynamo got a foothold in the zone, Voinov made a pass to the right edge, Shipachev took the puck and threw it down – the puck flew between the shields to Grubets. Klinkhammer in front of the gate blocked the goalkeeper’s view.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

The second goal took place in the second dvadtsatiminutke, immediately after the return puck of Omsk. Dynamo’s positional attack passed, Shipachev received a pass on the blue line and clicked on the goal – Grubets did not have time to react. An atypical goal for Vadim, but that is why a real master is good, he can solve absolutely any episode.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

In addition to the goal, Shipachev managed to give an assist to a partner in the episode with Petunin’s puck, and then take part in Rashevsky’s goal. In total – eight points scored in three matches!

The only pity is that, in addition to the joy of the performance of their captain, an unpleasant moment happened for the Dynamo fans. In the first period, another center-forward, Swede Oskar Lindberg, was injured. As a result, young Petrov took his place, and in the third period Alexey Kudashov switched to a three-link game.

Dynamo brought matters to a victory, having won the principled match against Avangard with a score of 5: 2. With this form of their leader, blue and white can swing a lot.