Echo 137. Intel promised to beat Nvidia

Table of Contents

Good news from Samsung

Samsung said it plans to invest more than $ 200 billion in the development of new technologies over the next three years. The company has broadly outlined its goals – from artificial intelligence and biotechnology (which could be the key to developing its own ecosystem!) To semiconductor manufacturing.

The company is also looking closely at the car market. However, not in the classic vein of “We will make a Galaxy-mobile”, but from the position of becoming a supplier of semiconductors for the industry. Safe and correct move. Your own car may not go, and chip factories will be needed by everyone.

We are looking forward to the development of events, as the last couple of years Samsung has stagnated, and becomes more and more dependent on its core business – the production of memory and semiconductors.

Here, by the way, it is worth noting that competitors are not standing still. Previously, the company ruined everyone in the screen market, owning 90% of the OLED screen market for smartphones. Now the company’s share has dropped to 69.5%. Chinese companies BOE, Visionox, TCL and others are actively developing. They are supported by Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Xiaomi, BBK and other manufacturers buy a domestic product.

No less good news from Intel

The new CEO of Intel continues to quote the Bible on Twitter, which slightly confuses not only me. Remember the episode from the Silicon Valley TV series, where the moment was played out that Christians are most feared in the valley.

However, religion for him remains a personal matter, since in business communication he is expressed correctly. From the point of view of Christian ethics, it would probably be better to receive one cheek and turn the other in expectation of mercy. However, Mr. Gelsinger explicitly states that Intel, thanks to its own developments in the field of graphics, as well as unprecedented knowledge and skills in the field of manufacturing, will put pressure on Nvidia. Along the way, Gelsinger promised that there are many things in the company’s laboratories that will surprise users around the world.

As a minority shareholder in Nvidia, I am, of course, deeply saddened. But as a technology fan, I’m certainly glad that Intel is actively fighting and not only does not give up, but also attacks.









About AirPods and Apple

Yesterday we released an interesting issue of “Sofa Analytics” dedicated to the decline in market share of the most popular AirPods from Apple.

I got the impression that even though the chef chewed everything up and put it on the shelves, in the comments people still began to argue why Apple headphones were less often bought. Let’s dot the “Yo”.

Despite the fact that there have been attempts to sell completely wireless headphones before, the launch of AirPods in September 2016 can be considered the formal date of birth of this category. It was after the success of AirPods that analysts around the world began to categorize TWS and monitor sales.

The TWS headphone market is young and growing at a rapid pace. There are three reasons for this. First, the technology got rid of childhood ailments. TWS earbuds allow you to get high-quality sound and a stable connection. Secondly, buyers appreciated the comfort of living wirelessly. Thirdly, manufacturers have mastered the technology and were able to provide an offer in all price segments.

As is usually the case, Apple held the market for the first couple of years. On the one hand, there were fashionable and high-quality AirPods, on the other side of the barrier, everything else.

Why does Apple own the markets?

In the marketing of high-tech products, there is such a thing as “crossing the chasm”, in which many products die trying to enter the mass market.

How does this happen. The company comes up with a product. She often has to spend significant marketing and PR costs trying to get attention. At the zero stage, innovators can pay attention to the product. This is a category that just loves everything new. Often these are journalists, bloggers, and opinion leaders. Innovators attract what they call early adopters. Early adopters see the flaws in the product, but they have an understanding of how to use the product. And for them, the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.

And here is the abyss beyond which lies the mass market. Most mass market buyers are rational and even conservative. They are not ready to pay money for a “raw” idea. They buy Tesla the moment they see charging stations on their way from home to work. Accordingly, many products simply fail to cross the chasm. They are dying, and only a handful of technology enthusiasts grieve for them.

The power of modern Apple is that, with the power of its brand, which promises innovation that even a child can easily master, the company does not have to cross the chasm. She delivers the product from the R&D center directly to the mass market.

At the same time, Apple gives a significant acceleration of the entire category, which is used by other manufacturers. People see that the product is working. However, not everyone is willing to pay Apple’s premium markup and buys the solution for the right amount. This has already happened.

Look at the tablet market. This category was also created by Apple with the launch of the iPad. Over time, Apple’s share has declined, but after the boom in the first three years, revenue in this category has stabilized. We can say that Apple has been selling a stable number of iPads over the past 7 years.

TWS Headphone Market

The situation in the TWS headphone market is exactly the same as in the iPad market. Apple has created a category. Then third-party vendors got involved. Sales in pieces continue to grow, that is, there are more physical buyers. However, in percentage terms, Apple is losing market.

Given the phenomenal price tag of the AirPods, it is clear that Apple cannot grow with a market that is growing largely due to the fact that more and more buyers can afford cheap TWS.

In doing so, pay attention to the Counterpoint forecast. The market is growing aggressively, but the shares of the players remain. If in 2020 other players (in addition to those signed by Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, JBL, QCY) accounted for 46%, then according to the forecast in 2021, the share of “others” will already be 50%. That is, there are more companies on the market. And for now, everyone has a place. After another 3-5 years, the market will reach its peak, stabilize and the process of consolidation will begin, when large companies (Samsung, Xiaomi) begin to eat off the share of small change.

The market needs news, so the analytical company has been vying with each other for the quarter to release news that Apple is losing share. There is a certain amount of clickbait and fact manipulation in this.

And the truth is, the TWS category in Apple’s portfolio continues to grow by piece. This will continue for some time, after which there will be a decline and the level of sales will stabilize.

It should be remembered that although Apple cannot grow at the wild pace of the TWS market, it makes more money than before. First, there is also such a banal factor as the development of production and economies of scale. Secondly, in addition to the original AirPods, options were presented with a case that supports wireless charging, as well as a noise-canceling model. And this undoubtedly led to an increase in the average price.

How Apple Allowed Developers to Embed Third-Party Payment Methods in Apps

In the last issue, we discussed how South Korea is crushing apple capitalism. Within a week, the plot developed, and Apple gave a comment. In addition to South Korea, the company was in litigation with the Japanese anti-monopoly service on a similar topic: the commission in media applications when paying for subscriptions.

Apple decided not to wait until after Japan and Korea they start sneezing in all countries of the world in turn. Apple issued a press release stating that it will allow developers of content readers around the world to embed a link to their site in their app. For example, Netflix and Spotify will be able to insert a link that leads to their sites, where users can pay for a subscription for which developers do not have to pay a commission. It can be said that this law broke the main legacy of Steve Jobs.

What you should pay attention to.

First, according to Apple’s own definition, readers app are apps that let you buy content. And then it is listed – newspapers, films, videos, magazines, music.

A neat maneuver, but game producers and other developers selling subscriptions were left behind. For example, my yoga application does not fall into the category of “readers”.

Secondly, Apple did something very clever. Developers would like to see their commission reduced or canceled. Apple has allowed the link to be embedded. That is, the browser starts, the site opens, the user will probably have to enter the login-password again to enter the personal account, there they will need to select the tariff (if the service has options), enter the card data. In short, it looks like a lot of complicated movements.

So there will probably be new protests from developers and further dispossession, because what Apple has done now is nothing. It is likely that the main lobbyists, Spotify and Netflix, will fall off, and numerous small game developers will not be able to unite, so that Apple can choke them one by one. However, there is still a threat posed by the South Korean government, which will not be satisfied with a single link.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and ecosystems

Recently, Xiaomi summed up the results of the half-year, forcing to once again think about how the manufacturers of smartphones can develop.





The most profitable category in the portfolio is Internet services, in which 54% of the profit comes from advertising, 18% from games. At the same time, Xiaomi can be called the second (after Apple) most successful player following the path of ecosystem development.

The company sells a wide range of products. However, we can say that apart from advertising, I have not come up with any other ways to make money on the ecosystem.

This is the sadness of all Android smartphone manufacturers. For example, Samsung in the same way, in addition to advertising banners in its own applications, could not come up with other ways to earn money.

The main goal of ecosystem monetization is to enable companies to forecast their profits. They still need to sell hardware, but they can be sure that the proceeds will come from paying for subscriptions and services.

Another benefit of ecosystems is the ability to stay in constant contact with the user, which increases the likelihood of retaining it or selling something extra.

Interestingly, in the smartphone market, only Apple has succeeded in creating a category of additional Internet products that allow them to make a profit. Here, of course, we can say that Apple users are just fools who do not count money. But rather, the user pays when he feels that he is receiving something useful.

We see two different positions in the Android market. We have Xiaomi selling ads and thinking painfully what it can do for users.

And we have Samsung selling space on their smartphones. For example, launching a proprietary cloud service Samsung Drive, the system suggests using Microsoft’s OneDrive instead.

Despite all the sympathy for Xiaomi, Samsung’s approach seems more justified in terms of instant feedback. Samsung is trying to partner with successful service companies by putting their services into its handsets. However, in the long term, Xiaomi can win if the company creates a successful service, all the profits of which it will take for itself.

Conclusion

Finally, I would like to ask you to conduct a thought experiment. In 10 years time, do you think Samsung and Apple will still be the market leaders? Laptops and PCs will work on products from Intel and AMD? Will Windows still be the most popular OS? Will the best-selling cars be from classic manufacturers (Kia, Mercedes, Toyota, etc.)?