El Salvador launched Bitcoin as an official means of payment. Chivo was opened for citizens – news from Ukraine, Cryptoeconomics

Starting at midnight on September 7, the bitcoin cryptocurrency became the legal tender in El Salvador. From that day on, local businesses are obliged to accept bitcoin as a means of payment for goods and services, writes the BBC.

Citizens are given the opportunity to download a special Chivo crypto wallet for free, which contains bitcoins in the equivalent of $ 30.

To ensure the free exchange of bitcoin-dollar, the government created a special fund, purchasing 400 bitcoins for $ 21 million.

The country has canceled the commission for exchanging bitcoins and installed 200 ATMs for cashing out cryptocurrencies. It is planned that the number of ATMs will be increased to 1,500.

President Nayib Bukele believes that the legalization of bitcoin will help citizens of the country living outside the country to make transfers to their families. The main currency of El Salvador is the dollar, and the country’s economy depends on remittances of workers from abroad. Remittances account for a fifth of GDP, or $ 6 billion. 70% of El Salvador’s population does not have a bank account and work in the informal economy.

El Salvador passed legislation introducing bitcoin as a means of payment within 90 days in early June. According to several polls, the majority of Salvadorans do not support the idea of ​​full legalization of bitcoins. In August, mass rallies were held in the capital, organized by an association of road carriers who did not agree with the requirement to be sure to accept cryptocurrency for payment. The introduction of bitcoin in El Salvador was opposed by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

On the other hand, the initiative was supported by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

Bitcoin price has risen to $ 53,000 after the legalization of cryptocurrency in El Salvador.

Roman Bryl

