England Football Championship: Why Eight Brazilians Will Miss the Premier League Tour

FIFA has banned a group of Brazilian footballers from playing in the next round of the Premier League, and some will miss the start of the Champions League group stage. We figure out how it happened.





Why were the Brazilians banned?

From 2 to 10 September in South America, the selection matches for the 2022 World Cup were to take place. The first games passed without problems, but the meeting between Brazil and Argentina made a splash. Four Argentine Premier League players broke the law when entering Brazil, and health officials and Brazilian police decided to deport them straight from the football field. The match was thwarted.

Three more days have passed, FIFA has not figured out who is right and who is to blame in the previous case, how the new one arose. The Brazilian Football Confederation has asked FIFA to ban several Premier League clubs from using Brazilian players in the upcoming matches. And she got her way.

Who can’t play?

Not all Brazilians of the Premier League received a ban from FIFA, but only eight people from five clubs. The fact is that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds have refused to release their players to the qualifying matches in South America. The decision is due to the difficult situation with coronavirus in South American countries. Brazil is one of the three in the number of cases (20.9 million), Argentina is in eighth place in the world (5.21 million). In terms of the number of deaths during a pandemic, Brazil is the second, and the top ten, in addition to it, include Peru and Colombia. Argentina is in 12th place.

In short, the Premier League clubs had reason to keep their players in England. But FIFA regulations suggest otherwise. In accordance with them, the clubs have “an unconditional obligation to release players to the national teams, except in cases of injury or refusal to participate in the players themselves.” Article 5 of Appendix No. 1 to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Footballers states that a player called by the national association to play for one of its national teams cannot play for the club during the period for which the player is released to the national team (or must be released), and an additional 5 days, unless otherwise agreed with the national association.

The Brazilian Association acted from a position of strength and asked FIFA to impose sanctions on clubs that detained players.





As a result, the Premier League will not play in the next round:

· Fred (Manchester United);

· Fabinho, Alison and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool);

· Rafinha (Leeds);

· Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City);

· Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Actually, it should have been banned and Richarlison, but the Brazilian Confederation had no complaints about the Everton player. The fact is that before that, the forward played at the 2020 Olympics, and the Liverpool club did not interfere with this.

Ban means that the Premier League coaches will not be able to involve players in the next match. For example, Pepu Guardiole will have to play the third goalkeeper, 36-year-old Scott Carson, who has played for City only once. Second keeper Zach Steffen On September 6, he tested positive for coronavirus at the location of the US national team.

How long have players been banned?

The period of ineligibility for the named players is five days (from September 10 to September 14 inclusive). This means that they will definitely miss the next games in the Premier League, and Fred and Thiago Silva will also remain without matches with, respectively, Young Boys and Zenit in the Champions League.

Is the situation the same in other championships?

Similar sanctions were imposed on Zenit because of Malcolm and Claudinho. As sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets explained to the Championship, the St. Petersburg club had no chance of avoiding punishment: “We see that the players have no injuries, they trained with both Zenit and the Brazilian national team.”

True, the situation in the St. Petersburg club is somewhat different from the one that happened to the Premier League players. Zenit released the players to the national team, and then urgently recalled them back so that they had time to sit in quarantine before flying to London.

Latin America for Great Britain, in which the match will take place, is the “red zone”. Each person (including an athlete) is obliged to serve 10 days of quarantine before being able to move freely around the country. That is why Zenit was in a hurry with Malcolm and Claudinho, and the coach of the Brazilians, Tite, went forward and let the players go. But according to Vilmar Barrios, it was not possible to agree with the representatives of Colombia. Probably, the midfielder will also miss the match in London – not only because of the ban, but because he must serve the quarantine, which Malcolm and Claudinho avoided.





By the way, Russia is a “yellow zone” for Great Britain, so Zenit may have problems at the border due to the non-recognition of Russian vaccines against coronavirus, but this is a completely different story.

As for other countries, almost all of Europe, including France and Spain, still facilitate quarantine conditions for athletes. La Liga has issued a statement that it will support clubs that choose not to let players go to matches in South America.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino asked the UK government to make concessions and lift the mandatory quarantine for football players, but there was no positive response.