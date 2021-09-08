England – Poland, prediction and bet on the match on September 8 qualification for the World Cup 2022, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 8, 2021

On Wednesday, the September part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup will end. One of the most interesting matches of the day will be the confrontation in Warsaw between the leaders of Group I Poland and England. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match Poland – England start, and where to watch the meeting

The meeting of the 6th round of selection for the World Cup 2022 Poland – England will take place on Wednesday, September 8 in Warsaw at the National stadium. The beginning is at 21:45 (Moscow time). German Daniel Siebert was appointed as the chief arbiter of the match. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Poland – England

BETCITY analysts consider the British as the favorite of the meeting. The odds for the victory of guests is 1.66, for a draw – 3.80, and for the winnings of the owners – 5.80… You can make a prediction for the match Poland – England for free. BETCITY gives up to three free bets of 500 rubles for registration in the mobile application.

Before the match

Poles approach this meeting with only one desire – to win. The red and whites simply have no other choice. Still, five points difference for such a short selection is a lot, especially since the first game has already been played, and Poland lost there (1: 2). Then the key loss for the hosts was the absence of Robert Lewandowski. Now the Bayern star and one of the best forwards in world football in the ranks, but in addition to the match in London, he also missed an important game with Hungary, which ended in a draw. On the eve of the September meetings, the coaching staff of Poland has no problems, so the players have enough skill to oppose the finalist of the last European Championship England – that’s another question.

For England, this meeting is also somewhat decisive. It is already clear that the victory practically guarantees the Southgate team first place and a direct ticket to Qatar. It seems that for such a young team of “lions” this would be the ideal solution. It would be possible to help the youth team, and play calmly for yourself combinations for the big tournament. After the final at Euro 2020, many are expecting a breakthrough from England, and there are prerequisites for this. In the meantime, on Wednesday, Sancho will definitely not play, who managed to get injured right in training.

Prediction for the match Poland – England

Given the difficulty of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Poles are still recommended to fight for the first place to the end, but also not to forget that Albania is nearby, which can bite if necessary. Paulo Souze will not be forgiven for going to the world forum, so we expect the hosts to play an attacking game to win. Well, England, which has taught us to be rational, is obliged to use it and score. Our forecast for the match Poland – England: England win, odds – 1.66.

You can make a prediction for a match with a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 rubles.