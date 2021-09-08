Ethereum and bitcoin on the way to records: Bloomberg strategist predicts new cryptocurrency prices – bitcoin news

In the new report Bloomberg Crypto Outlook, it is said that bull investors are again activating in the cryptocurrency market after the last large-scale collapse.

Ethereum and Bitcoin on the way to new records

Recently, Bitcoin has been overshadowed by the decentralized finance (DeFi) revolution under the Ethereum umbrella. However, Bitcoin has the potential to become reserve asset globally… In general, Mike McGlone believes that the two main digital coins of the world are confidently moving to new highs:

bitcoin price on the way to 100 000 dollars per coin;

while Ethereum will rise in price to a record 5 thousand dollars per coin.

We add that the previous highs of Bitcoin and Ethereum are almost 65 thousand dollars and 4375 dollars respectively. Mike McGlone also noted that amid the development of this scenario in the market investment portfolios that do not contain these cryptocurrencies, become more vulnerable.

These are investors who buy shares relatively cheaply and wait for these assets to rise in price to sell. This strategy is also known as the bullish strategy.

The Bloomberg strategist also added that success is the “father” of competition. This is evidenced by the meteoric rise of cryptocurrency. Cardano, which ranks third in the ranking of digital coins by market capitalization – 75.4 billion dollars, and is one of the main opponents of Ethereum. According to CoinDesk, now the price of Cardano is hovering at 2.33 dollars…

Actual value and market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum according to CoinDesk :

Bitcoin – 46 145 dollars per coin, market capitalization – 867.9 billion dollars;

Ethereum – $ 3,338 per coin, market capitalization – 391.3 billion dollars.

Bitcoin price on the crypto market / CoinDesk Infographic