Expensive privacy: what’s wrong with the world’s safest Android smartphone

Nitrokey

What is this smartphone

Founded in 2008, the German rugged laptop and computer manufacturer Nitrokey introduced its new product NitroPhone 1 in early September 2021. It’s based on Google’s mid-2020 Pixel 4a smartphone – the tech giant is releasing Pixel devices to showcase new versions of its Android operating system. NitroPhone 1 comes with the secure operating system GrapheneOS, a modified version of Android formerly known as CopperheadOS, which in 2014 created Daniel Mickey.

The smartphone does not have pre-installed applications from Google and synchronization with the company’s cloud services – this avoids possible surveillance. Applications can be installed independently, but only as isolated – they will not collect information about user actions. They will also not have access to device data – smartphone IMEI (unique device identifier), MAC address (device number for identification in the network), etc. If the smartphone is lost, after a while it will be blocked. NitroPhone 1 developers offer customers the option to remove all microphones in the device prior to shipment.

The Nitrophone 1 is priced at € 630, while the Pixel 4a is priced at just $ 350 in the US. At the same time, you can install GrapheneOS on Pixel yourself.

The likelihood of a NitroPhone 1 being hacked is reduced thanks to the GrapheneOS operating system, says Viktor Chebyshev, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky Lab. According to him, it will be more difficult to pick up a virus on this smartphone without the actions of an attacker, who, for example, will send a malicious link to the device. But hacking should not be completely ruled out: the user can turn off the protection himself and infect the device under the influence of a cybercriminal, Chebyshev said.

Is there a demand for such devices

By 2027, the market for secure smartphones will reach $ 5.96 billion, and it will grow by 19.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to forecasts by Data Bridge Market Research. At the same time, the smartphone market as a whole will amount to $ 1.35 trillion by 2026 (according to estimates of the analytical agency Research and Markets).

Rugged device demand will be driven by an increase in business and military applications, growing customer interest in rugged smartphones and consumer demand for more reliable data transfers, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

Advertising on Forbes

The market for secure devices is an attractive niche for the public sector and business, says Chebyshev from Kaspersky Lab. Now in many companies for work purposes, employees use their personal devices, which may be old, vulnerable or already infected, he complains. “If a device appears on the market that can combine the functions of an ordinary civilian smartphone and a secure device, there will certainly be companies that will buy it,” he said.

In the future, a market for secure mobile devices will emerge in the world and “everyone who needs secure communication will use them,” says Igor Mikhailov, a specialist at the Group-IB computer forensics laboratory. But modern top-end devices on Android and iOS are already sufficiently protected, the main thing is to update the device in time and avoid potential threats (for example, call through secure messengers).

Protected smartphones are niche devices for people who are ready to give up many technological bonuses for the sake of their privacy, says Evgeny Voloshin, director of the BI.ZONE expert services block (owned by Sber). From time to time, protected devices appear on the market (for example, Inoi R7 based on the protected domestic operating system Aurora), and the demand for such solutions is growing, but for ordinary consumers these protection functions are not needed, says the director of the project business department of F-Plus Mobile “(Develops smartphones and tablets F + Pro) Alexander Chernyuk. “As a rule, such decisions do not go further than the corporate and public sector,” he stressed.

What’s wrong with rugged smartphones

Among the disadvantages of protected devices is a greatly reduced functionality: for example, they cannot install instant messengers and connect a memory card, they also do not receive updates for the operating system, which, among other things, close vulnerabilities, says Igor Mikhailov, a specialist at the Group-IB computer forensics laboratory.

In June, the head of Kaspersky, Yevgeny Kaspersky, said in an interview with Forbes that although the company is working on its own secure phone, it is more likely not a smartphone, but a communicator. “He will be able to make calls, receive mail, and go online. But this is not a smart phone in the general sense. There will be no music, no video, we are positioning it not as a replacement for a regular phone. It is a secure communicator, first of all, to manage the infrastructure, to work with confidential information, ”noted Kaspersky.

Another Russian company, InfoWatch, a project to create a secure phone brought 40 million rubles in losses. InfoWatch has been developing Taigafon since 2014, and in December 2019 it closed the project due to weak technical characteristics, lack of software (Android software was not compatible with the device) and many different requirements for finalizing the device from different clients.

“Taigafon” was developed as a b2b-project, it was a device for the company’s information security, and not the cybersecurity of the end user, Andrey Arefiev, director of innovative projects at InfoWatch Group, told Forbes. “Now we have found a more appropriate solution with our partner, in which we are implementing similar functionality,” he promises.

The General Director of SmartEcoSystem (part of the Concern Avtomatika JSC of the Rostec State Corporation) Vladislav Ivanov believes that the market has a “strong interest” in devices such as Taigafon. Rostec is also developing the “most secure” gadget with standard smartphone functionality, Ivanov noted. The state corporation will present it in the near future, he noted.

Among the projects of secure smartphones, there are several based on the Linux operating system – for example, Pinephone from the Hong Kong computer manufacturer Pine64 and Purism Librem 5 from the American company Purism. Also, Russian companies Mobile Inform Group and Astra Linux were going to release their MIG smartphones for the public sector based on the Astra Linux operating system. But the plan did not work because of the “large number of purchased radio electronic components, the drivers for which are developed exclusively for Android.”

Linux for smartphones is not mature enough yet, according to Nitrokey’s website.