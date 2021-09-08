Express of the day on September 8. Predictions and bets on football / Odds of the day: 4.43 / LiveSport.Ru

In the new express train, we will consider the matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup with the participation of the national teams of Germany, Italy and Switzerland. What to bet on today at the bookmaker’s office?

Iceland – Germany

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

In Group J, after the recent matches, everything fell into place. The German national team last Sunday destroyed Armenia, which before that was on the first line.

Bundestim beat the Armenian national team with a score of 6: 0. The Germans scored four goals before the break.

And in this match in the game of Germany, one could already observe the handwriting of Hans-Dieter Flick, who replaced Joachim Loew as head coach in the summer. A sweeping, powerful Germany, which is almost impossible to stop.

The Icelanders, of course, are guys with character, but in the upcoming match they have very little chance of a positive result. And besides, in the current selection they are frankly weak. After five rounds, Iceland is in the penultimate place in its group.

In general, another victory for the German national team.

Bid: Germany wins with a handicap (-1.5) for 1.72…

Northern Ireland – Switzerland

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

One of the key qualifying matches in Group C. Switzerland, in case of victory, can be congratulated with at least second place.

The Swiss have played only three matches so far, but only Italy is ahead of them. Northern Ireland also played three matches, but only scored four points. For the hosts, this is one of the last chances to get a ticket to the World Cup.

But judging by the recent match of Switzerland against Italy (played 0: 0), the Northern Ireland will not be easy to take points from a competitor.

Most likely, the guests will win with the minimum score. But only on condition that they act in the same way as in the match against the Italians.

Bid: Swiss victory for 1.76…

Italy – Lithuania

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

The Italian national team is now the record holder for the number of matches without defeats in a row. The winning streak of Azzurra Squadra reached a few days ago 36 matches …

True, the recent results are unlikely to greatly delight the reigning European champions. First, the Italians lost points in their home game with Bulgaria. The meeting in Florence ended in a 1: 1 draw.

And a few days later, Roberto Mancini’s team drew with the Swiss national team – 0: 0.

Italy continues to lead its group, but may be behind Switzerland, which has two more matches left. So in the upcoming game in Lithuania, the Italians need to do everything to get three points.

Bid: Italy’s total over 2.5 per 1.46…

The overall coefficient is 4.43.