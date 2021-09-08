Fans are sure that Selena Gomez dedicated a new song to Justin Bieber

“You never knew how to value me.”





Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez











A few days ago, 28-year-old Selena Gomez presented the first song in Spanish, De Una Vez, which means “Immediately”. On Instagram, the singer posted an excerpt from the video and wrote: “This is the beginning of what I have wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love him as much as I do. “

The fans of the performer, of course, immediately began to decipher the meaning that she put into these lines. By a collective decision, they came to the conclusion that this song is dedicated to her ex-lover Justin Bieber. It was with him that Gomez had to endure a difficult parting about which she sings.

“I was healed of you, I already told you that. I don’t feel you here anymore, I don’t feel you anymore. You never knew, you didn’t know how to value me, ”Selena sings solo. And together with the chorus she sings that she has become “stronger in solitude”, and after the mistakes of the “past” she began to be “bulletproof”.

Selena also decided to explain why she sang the song in Spanish. “This was what I wanted to do for 10 years. And now I am so proud of my Spanish project. I feel like this is my perfect time. There’s just something special about Latin music. It makes people feel things the way they are, ”she said in an interview with Apple Music.

Recall that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber started dating in 2010. The couple then converged, then diverged, and finally decided to break off relations at the beginning of 2018.