FIFA President announced a large number of useless matches :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Gianni Infantino, due to the coronavirus, it has become difficult for players to move between countries and this negatively affects the health of football players.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino believes there are many “useless matches” on the international football calendar. He stated this to the Sky Sports TV channel.

“Today, due to the coronavirus, today it is very difficult for players to move between countries. This negatively affects the health of the players. Too many useless games are being played. We have to figure out what to do, ”said Infantino.

Earlier it became known that FIFA has banned five clubs of the English Premier League (Premier League) to use the players of the Brazilian national team in the matches from 10 to 14 September. This is due to the fact that the clubs did not release the players to the national team.

Brazil is included in the “red list” of countries due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus. Football players who have visited the country after returning to England need to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

In addition to the English clubs, the Russian “Zenith” fell under the sanctions. The team released Malcolm and Claudinho to the Brazilian national team, but then demanded that the players return to St. Petersburg. This is due to the fact that on 14 August the teams will play against Chelsea in London in the Champions League.