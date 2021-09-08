FIFA suspended eight players of the English Championship at the request of Brazil

They were suspended for five days. Clubs will not be able to include them in their squads during the matches of the national championship, as well as the Champions League

FIFA has banned eight English Premier League (Premier League) players from playing for their teams between September 10 and 14. Reported by The Times. The information is confirmed by the BBC.

The ban will reportedly affect Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alisson, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Manchester United’s Fred and Leeds United’s Rafinha.

All players will miss the next Premier League round, and Fred and Thiago Silva will also be unable to enter the field in the Champions League matches. Manchester United will play on September 14 against Young Boys from Switzerland, and Chelsea against Russian Zenit.

The ban was introduced at the request of the Brazilian Football Confederation, after the Premier League clubs decided not to let players go to the qualifying tournament for the World Cup.

The decision was made, as Brazil is included in the “red” list of countries due to the unfavorable situation with the spread of the coronavirus. After a trip to Brazil, players would have to go through a ten-day quarantine in England. Brazil will play its last match in September against Peru on 10 September.

Earlier, at the request of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Zenit players Malcolm and Claudinho were also suspended.