Football transfers, summer 2021, the main transitions of the RPL – Vlašić, Kral, Krykhovyak, Driussi, Makarov, Lunev

Summer transfer window is closed! In Russia, it traditionally lasted longer than in the European top leagues. The next transitions will have to wait until winter, but in the meantime – you can summarize. There were enough loud transfers in the RPL. Below are the main deals.





Zenit has been in the top 30 in terms of transfer costs in 10 years. Russia – fifth in terms of losses

Nikola Vlašić, left CSKA for € 30 million

Vlašić spent three years at CSKA after moving from Everton. During this time, the midfielder revealed himself and became one of the main stars of the RPL, but recently he has been thinking more about leaving, which is why the quality of his game has noticeably decreased. After Euro, where Nikola was the main player in the Croatian national team, the army team wanted to get the most out of the transfer and asked for a large sum for the 23-year-old football player. It didn’t work out with Milan, but West Ham agreed to pay € 30 million for Vlašić. Now Nikola is clearly better prepared for the Premier League than in the first run.





Top 10 players who left Russia this summer. We will miss some

John Cordoba, came to Krasnodar for € 20 million

We continue to talk about expensive transfers, and here we need to mention Cordoba, for which Krasnodar paid Herta as much as € 20 million. The Colombian striker became the most expensive newcomer of the Bulls in the history of the club and, most importantly, immediately started playing. Seven effective actions (five goals + two assists) in six RPL matches – the statistics are impressive. It remains to gain a foothold at this level, since the huge amount of the transfer by the standards of our championship has forever inflated expectations from John.

Alex Kral, left Spartak on loan with a buyout option

Kral’s upcoming departure from Spartak has been talked about for a long time, but it happened only on the last day of the transfer window in Europe. As expected, West Ham became the new team of the Czech midfielder, which all this time was considered the main contender. Alex went to London on lease for € 5.2 million with purchase option. If everything grows together, Spartak will receive a total of almost € 20 million for the player. Two compatriots (Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Tsoufal) and an old friend Vlašić should help to adapt faster.

Denis Makarov, moved from Rubin to Dynamo for € 7.5 million

Makarov became known to RPL fans at the beginning of last year, when he moved from Neftekhimik to be promoted to Rubin. The higher level of the winger’s rivals did not bother him, and he quickly broke into the Kazan team. Seven goals last season and a natural challenge to the national team at Euro – Denis became the star of the championship. Despite this, at the beginning of the new campaign Makarov fell out of Rubin’s cage, and the club, without hesitation, agreed to sell him to Dynamo for a solid € 7.5 million. Such a player will definitely come in handy for the blue-and-white players.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, moved from Lokomotiv to Krasnodar for € 2.5 million

Probably the most scandalous transfer of the summer in Russia. After a change of leadership in Lokomotiv, they decided to dramatically rejuvenate the team, and 31-year-old Krykhovyak, despite his status as one of the leaders, fell under the sweep. Krasnodar took advantage of the opportunity to strengthen the midfield. The Pole harbored a grudge against the former club, said that the decision to transfer was made behind his back and that the new bosses of the railway workers did not behave like a man. There is a plus in this story too: Krykhovyak, who has experience of playing for Sevilla and PSG, is still a top football player by RPL standards, and it’s great that he stayed here.





“Delete!” Fans of Lokomotiv and Rybus believe that the club insulted Krykhovyak

Sebastian Driussi, left Zenit as a free agent

Four years ago, Driussi was considered a promising striker. They were interested in him in Europe, but Sebastian chose Zenit, which agreed to pay € 15 million. The Argentine played a lot in Russia, but at some point he wanted to change the situation. The 25-year-old Driussi was called to the United States, and he eventually went there. At the same time, the transition to Austin, the new MLS club, took place practically according to the Neymar scheme: the forward bought out his contract and left as a free agent. Zenit received the money (€ 6.36 million, according to Transfermarkt), but formally there was no direct transfer. By the way, in the USA, Sebastian is already playing and scoring.

Andrey Lunev, left Zenit as a free agent

Lunev moved to Zenit a little earlier than Driussi. In St. Petersburg, he became the main goalkeeper. Despite the periodic recessions, it seemed that Andrei would continue to play for the champions of Russia, but no. At the end of last season, the parties negotiated a new contract, did not agree, and the 29-year-old player was left without a club. The decision came suddenly: Lunev ended up in Germany, and even in a team that plays consistently in European competitions – Bayer. After some time, Zenit changed their minds and tried to return the goalkeeper to Russia, but he refused. Andrei is number two in the German team, but you can always fight.

Maxim Mukhin, moved from Lokomotiv to CSKA for 15 million rubles

Another footballer who left Lokomotiv this summer. Mukhin showed himself great in the main team, was considered a great talent, but CSKA arose and offered him a much more profitable contract (€ 600 thousand per year). Moreover, for the midfielder of the Russian national team, the railway workers received only 15 million rubles, which were spelled out in his agreement. The transfer took place before Ralph Rangnik joined the management of Lokomotiv. The German was horrified that the club let such a player go, and even wanted to return him, but did not grow together. In the new team, Maxim does not yet shine, like the army men themselves in general, but he is only 19 years old, so the defensive player has plenty of time to adapt and reach a new level.





Sad news for the Russian national team: Mukhin is rapidly regressing at CSKA

Nair Tiknizyan, moved from CSKA to Lokomotiv for € 5 million

We are developing the topic of saturated relations between Lokomotiv and CSKA, and this time we are talking about the transfer in the opposite direction. Tiknizyan has a complicated story. He could have moved to Lokomotiv at the beginning of the summer, but in the end he stayed at CSKA and said in an interview that he was happy with this decision. The tale ended quickly: less than a month later, the railroad workers returned, and the deal still took place. Lokomotiv was generous and paid € 5 million for the 22-year-old player. At least in terms of finances, the army team should be satisfied.

Konstantin Maradishvili, moved from CSKA to Lokomotiv for € 5 million

The last episode of the cycle of transfers between these clubs. Maradishvili is a graduate of the army team, and it seemed that his future was in CSKA. Instead, there was a trick, like with Mukhin. Lokomotiv offered a lucrative contract, and the midfielder could not resist. In addition, the railway workers paid CSKA generously – € 5 million plus bonuses, taking into account which the amount could grow to € 7 million. Konstantin has potential, but the army team is unlikely to be sad because of the separation from the 21-year-old football player. After all, now they have Mukhin and money.

Anton Zabolotny, transferred from Sochi to CSKA as a free agent

A little more about CSKA, which was strengthened by Zabolotny. The striker of the Russian national team spent two seasons at Sochi, where he was exiled by Zenit. This summer, Anton, in the company of several more players, left Sochi on the rights of a free agent and returned to his roots – the player was brought up at CSKA, and now he will try to prove his worth on the second attempt. Zabolotny started well, scoring in the first round of the RPL. Since then, there have been no effective actions in the championship, but the 30-year-old newcomer is still trusted.

Claudinho, moved to Zenit for € 12 million

In the summer, “Zenith”, apparently, thought that Malk was bored, and brought him another compatriot. Seriously, a newly-made Olympic champion arrived in St. Petersburg as part of the Brazilian national team, capable of closing several positions in the attack. The blue-white-blue have paid Red Bull Bragantino an impressive € 12 million, and the 24-year-old midfielder has already made his debut for the new club. On account of his two matches in the RPL.





Special operation “Zenith”: how Malcolm and Claudinho flew from Brazil for the Champions League

Faustino Angiorin, transferred to Lokomotiv on loan

Lokomotiv had a stormy summer, and here’s another bright deal. The railroad workers rented midfielder Faustino Angorina from Chelsea. The 19-year-old is considered a great talent. The value of the attacking midfielder is also indicated by the terms of the deal: Lokomotiv has a buyout option for about € 20 million. If the Moscow club takes Faustino on a permanent basis, then Chelsea will have the opportunity to return the player for € 40 million. debut of Angorin.





Instead of a sale, Lokomotiv arranged a powerful purchase. What does it mean?

Nikolay Komlichenko, transferred from Dynamo to Rostov on loan

Komlichenko moved to Dynamo in 2020 as a player of the Russian national team. His affairs worsened with the arrival of Sandro Schwartz as head coach. The overall striker did not fit the German, and Nikolai sat tightly on the bench. The denouement happened last summer, when Rostov decided to rent Komlichenko. The 26-year-old player was happy to have the opportunity to work with Valery Karpin, but the team’s mentor changed quite quickly. Now Nikolai will be led by Yuri Semin. Also good.

Fabian Balbuena, transferred to Dynamo as a free agent

Last summer Dynamo got not only Makarov. The Blues have also signed Paraguay defender Balbuena. The 30-year-old footballer’s contract with West Ham has expired, so the Russian club got it for free. In the new team, Fabian instantly joined the roster and spent 90 minutes in each of the six Dynamo matches this RPL season. Including thanks to the Paraguayan, the blue and white are now in second place in the table and are second only to Zenit.