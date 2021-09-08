Fried insects and holy water: what Jolie, Madonna and Zuckerberg eat

Famous show business stars, businessmen and entrepreneurs – it would seem that they eat only one lobster and foie gras. But over time, even such dishes become boring and boring. Therefore, celebrities are sometimes drawn to something very unusual. FoodOboz has prepared a selection of famous people with strange taste preferences.

Ideal parameters, physique and appearance in general – from the fair sex did not dream of being like Angelina Jolie? In her interviews, the famous actress often talks about her diet, special diets, and also how she manages to keep herself in shape. Proper nutrition is, of course, wonderful. But, sometimes, the star allows herself something strange: she just loves fried insects. Once, during a visit to Cambodia for the presentation of a new film, Angelina personally cooked spiders, fireflies and scorpions, which she ate with great pleasure. True, her children were not very enthusiastic about a certain delicacy.

“Few questions and few answers” – this is how you can characterize the taste preferences of the shocking and sophisticated singer, which are closely related to her rider. The fact is that Madonna obliges the organizers to deliver only sacred water to concerts from Kabbalistic sources that are high in the mountains. the star herself does not comment on her desire, which is still a secret.

Founder the popular network Facebook back in 2011 made a loud statement that from now on he would only eat the food he could get on his own. The announcements caused a real sensation among Zuckerberg’s subscribers, and he had to explain the situation. It turns out that by his actions he wanted to convey to society that when our food was “alive” and now we should just thank the people who do all the dirty work for us. To understand this once and for all, Mark decided to try to get meat in the ancient way. It is not yet known whether he managed to catch someone by the tail.

